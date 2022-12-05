Southland Sharks' 2023 NBL schedule confirmed

Alonzo Burton in action for the Southland Sharks earlier this year.

The Southland Sharks will open their 2023 National Basketball League campaign on April 7 against the Manawatu Jets at home in Invercargill.

NBL officials released the 2023 draw on Monday which will see the Sharks remain in the South Island for the first four rounds of the competition.

Following the season opener against the Jets in Invercargill, the Sharks will travel to Dunedin take on the Otago Nuggets in the southern rivalry in Dunedin on Sunday, April 16.

They will return home to ILT Stadium Southland to play the Auckland Tuatara before a trip to Christchurch to play the Canterbury Rams on Friday, April 28.

Another feature of the Sharks 2023 draw is ILT Stadium Southland will host a Kings Birthday game against Otago on Monday, June 25, at 5pm.

Of the Sharks’ nine 2023 home games, four will be played on Friday night, two on Saturday nights, and one each on Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

Just who will take charge of the Sharks for the 2023 season is still yet to be publicly confirmed with an announcement expected in the coming days as to who will coach the team.

A change to this year’s schedule is evening games will now have a new tip-off time of 7pm, moving forward from the previous 7.30pm time slot.

NBL general manager Huw Beynon said fans were the ones in mind when changing the tip-off time.

“Moving to a 7pm tip-off will make it more family-friendly for fans of all ages and we’re excited to see the positive results that this change will bring.”

“We’re all about improving the fan experience and making games more accessible for fans around the country and abroad,” Beynon said.

There will be 15 regular season rounds, followed by the final 6 from July 20-23.

With the 2023 Sal’s NBL season concluding in July, it will lead into the 2023 FIBA World Cup which begins at the end of August.

Many prospective Tall Blacks will be looking to use the 2023 season to impress head coach Pero Cameron.

“It’s going to be a huge year for a number of reasons, but I think we’re going to see elevated play across the board because it’s a world cup year and players want to prove themselves,” Beynon said.

“The Sal’s NBL provides the perfect exposure and preparation for players eyeing the 2023 world cup.”