13-year-old sinks crazy full-court basketball buzzer-beater to win game

Cooper Thorson is living the dream.

At just 13, he’s already reached the No. 1 spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Ten courtesy of his almost full-court match-winning buzzer-beater for his basketball team in Illinois, United States.

Cooper plays for his Milton Pope school team in Marseille, LaSalle County. He drilled the “crazy” shot to seal an unlikely victory over Marseilles late last week, on what he now refers to as the “best night of my life”.

Supplied Cooper Thorson watches his match-winner sail towards the hoop with time up on the clock.

A natural left-hander, Cooper boxed out his opposition marker to drag down a rebound from a Marseilles player’s free throw with time almost up and Milton Pope behind 32-31 on the scoreboard.

READ MORE:

* NZ Breakers eye quick bounceback against league-leading Sydney Kings

* NZ Breakers apologise to Corey Webster, vow to learn from their mistake

* Here today, gone tomorrow: Why Chelsea Lane backflipped on basketball high performance role

* Breakers assistant James Reid: from driving Uber to coaching pro hoops

* Breakers players criticise own marketing gimmick of former star Corey Webster



He headed towards the sideline with a quick dribble before launching a running left-handed rocket from 75 feet (22.8m) and watched it hit nothing but net to give Milton Pope the win, 34-32.

“I didn’t really think it was going in and I was in complete shock so I just threw myself to the ground,” Cooper told CNN.

“It was just crazy.”

The eighth-grader isn’t just a match-winner, he’s an internet sensation.

A video posted to YouTube by Cooper’s coach, Dakota Jones, has over 17,000 views and the video has been clocking up even bigger numbers on other social media platforms.

Jones’ Twitter video has more than 206,000 views.

Supplied Cooper Thorson about to fire the game-winning buzzer-beater.

Speaking to Shaw Local News Network the following day, Cooper was slowly coming to terms with his new-found fame.

“I woke up and I was like, “I really just did that’’’.

“It was amazing.

“My dad let everybody know, and my phone has just been blowing up,” Cooper said. “I’ve just been really excited to have big news networks [interested]. I’m on ESPN. It’s just something really cool. I never dreamed for it to happen,” he told Shaw Local News Network.