Jill Bolger's 40 years of dedication to Southland basketball recognised

Jill Bolger’s lifetime of service to basketball has been recognised.

The long-time administrator has been named a life member of the Southland Basketball Association for her 40 years of service to the sport.

In recent times, Bolger has juggled both the SBA and Southland Sharks general manager duties.

Bolger blows the full-time whistle on her role with Southland Basketball this week and will step across to solely focus on her role with the Southland Sharks in the new year.

SBA chairperson Brian McKenzie said it made for the perfect time to acknowledge Bolger’s incredible contribution to basketball in Southland.

“Jill has been a driving force for the sport in Southland. She is the epitome of everything that is great about the game of basketball.

“She has been the face and the voice for the sport for 40 years and during that time her drive, passion and amazing work ethic have taken our association from something of a back-water into one that is held in the highest regard around the country,” McKenzie said.

The Life Membership follows Bolger being awarded a Basketball New Zealand Long Service Award earlier in the year, recognition she felt very fortunate to receive.

“You never do anything with a view that you are going to stick around long enough to get a life membership, but it’s really nice to be recognised. To be able to look back and say I’ve actually contributed a bit is great and it’s also really nice to be a member of a select club which is really active in the basketball community, which includes my two sisters (Lynne and Carole) which is really special as well,” Bolger said.

It was that family connection that got Bolger started in the sport in 1983.

“Lynne was involved as a player and she came to me and said they were looking for someone to do a few hours in the old ticket office in the stadium at Surrey Park. As you walked into the old stadium, there was a closet with a slide and that’s where I started out. People would come in and knock on the slide and I’d open it up like I was selling them tickets because that was the only space there was to work from.”

Bolger’s office is now housed in the “world-class” ILT Stadium Southland.

Bolger had two stints on SBA’s committee and then board chairperson. The first for more than six years before returning to the role not long after for another 10-year stint, which only ended when she started in the role as Southland Basketball’s General Manager in 2010.