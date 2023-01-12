Liftetime basketball follower grabs reins of boom sport in Southland

John Auld started as the Southland Basketball Association's new Director of Basketball and Development on Tuesday.

Life can point you towards places you’d never expect to end up – just ask Southland Basketball Association’s new boss John Auld.

Auld grew up in Hamilton and remained there when his parents and brother moved to Invercargill. His mother landed a job at James Hargest College in 2017.

“I said, ‘I’m never coming to Invercargill. I’ll come visit, but it’s a bit too small for me’,” Auld recalls.

He eventually moved to Auckland where he met his now wife, and they had a child.

That’s when Invercargill started to become a bit more appealing.

“About a month after having Asher - my boy - we decided the travel in Auckland was too much.

“I was travelling an hour-and-a-half to work each day. I was leaving before he got up and coming home after he’d gone to bed. It wasn’t the lifestyle we wanted.”

In late 2021 they decided to move to Invercargill with Auld picking up a job with the Invercargill City Council in its Animal Services department.

Ironically his parents and brother have since moved away from Invercargill but Auld has remained, and he’s loving it.

More so now, given on Tuesday he started as SBA’s new director of Basketball and Development.

Auld takes over from Jill Bolger. The long-time Southland basketball administrator previously shared both the SBA and Southland Sharks general manger roles, but she was now focusing solely on the Sharks job.

Former development officer Leyton Haddleton has also finished with the SBA.

Auld has taken on Haddleton’s responsibilities for the moment as well as working through the best investment in terms of staffing resources.

Basketball has been Auld’s passion since he can remember. His father was a coach and Auld simply followed him into the sport.

“I get told stories that I was yelling at refs at 2-years-old because I was mimicking my dad.”

Auld started playing when he was 5-years-old and played right through to the National Basketball League level when he was in the Waikato Pistons team for a season in 2010.

Auld integrated himself into the Southland basketball community after making move to Invercargill.

It has included playing a bit of A-grade club basketball, as well as coaching at James Hargest College and with junior representative teams.

Now he finds himself somewhat in charge, and hopes to make his mark.

He iss keen to use the management experience he built up while working in management positions for various companies - including Hoyts and Red Badge - and mix that in with his passion for basketball.

Auld would like to change the mindset within Southland’s representative programme from simply participating to winning.

“Going away with the [Southland] under-13 boys and under-17 boys, they have what it takes to compete.

“A huge focus will be on building a culture down here where we are building champions. Because what I learned on the court is how I live my life.”

The 34-year-old enters the world of basketball management at a time when the sport is riding a high, in terms of interest and participation growth.

Auld wants to continue to captilise on that.

“We can’t be the small brother to rugby. A lot of the times our best players also play rugby, and we try and tip-toe around it.

“I’m not saying we are trying to take people away from rugby, but at the same time we have to say, ‘ we have a product that people want to play, we need to give them the opportunities to play it’.”