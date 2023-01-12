Double double from Steven Adams helps stretch Memphis Grizzlies' win streak to eight

A double double from Steven Adams, including 18 rebounds, and a game high 38 points from Ja Morant has kept the Memphis Grizzlies’ winning run alive with a 135-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

In a high scorer at home on Thursday (NZT), Memphis stretched their win streak to eight and scored a second win over the Spurs in three days.

The eight game sequence is the Grizzlies’ longest win streak so far this season and Adams’ contribution of 18 boards, five assists, a steal, three blocks and 11 points was a key factor in Memphis scoring the come-from-behind win.

Brandon Dill Steven Adams throws down a big two-handed dunk during the second quarter.

Adams played just five minutes of the opening quarter – where his contribution was limited to a pair of rebounds – after coping two early fouls as the Spurs held a 37-32 lead at the first break.

The second was much more productive with the big Kiwi centre once again showing off his ever-improving passing game with five assists, six further rebounds and four points, including one colossal dunk, as Memphis held a 76-62 lead at half-time.

Bizarrely, Adams’ five assists for the match all came in the second quarter.

Brandon Dill Jeremy Sochan (10) is guarded by Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams.

His second half saw Adams score seven points and pull down 10 further rebounds but his contribution stretched further than that, with a number of tough defensive plays.

Adams copped an elbow late in the fourth quarter that saw him bleed from the mouth, but he continued on.

Morant played a staring role, controlling the game and seemingly scoring at will with five rebounds, four assists and five turnovers.

The Grizzlies, who will be back in action on Monday (NZT) against the Indiana Pacers, continue to sit second on the Western Conference ladder behind the Denver Nuggets.