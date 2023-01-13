Breakers coach Mody Maor calls for side to find offensive spark after sluggish loss to Melbourne

At Christchurch Arena, Christchurch: Melbourne United 77 (Xavier Rathan-Mayes 20, Brad Newley 14, Chris Goulding 14) Breakers 65 (Jarrell Brantley 17, Izayah Le'afa 13) 1Q: 18-13, HT: 43-30, 3Q: 56-47.

Breakers head coach Mody Maor put the blame on himself rather than his players after a sluggish loss to Melbourne United in Christchurch.

The Breakers lost 77-65 on Thursday in a game they always trailed in, falling to their fifth loss in their last seven outings since December 3. They are still well positioned, sitting third on the Australian NBL ladder with a 13-8 record.

It was a lethargic showing from the Breakers, who faced a quick turnaround after Tuesday night’s heartbreaking 93-90 loss in Perth. They trekked back to Christchurch on Wednesday and had limited time to prepare for a resurgent Melbourne side, who made it seven wins from their last nine games.

This was the Breakers’ fourth game in nine days and the schedule doesn’t lighten up with a crunch clash against second placed Cairns at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday.

The Breakers struggled on offence in the first half, having more personal fouls (10) than made field goals (eight) at halftime. They were down 43-30 at halftime, shooting just 8/28 (29%) from the field in the first half and committing nine turnovers.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor speaks to an official while Jarrell Brantley look on in their loss to Melbourne United on Thursday.

Maor put the team’s lethargic offensive display on himself and said he couldn’t fault the effort of his players.

“The team did not disappoint me at all. I am disappointed in our performance. We didn’t play up to par and when your team doesn’t perform as a whole it’s the coach’s responsibility, so this one is 100% on me.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Izayah Le’afa was one of the Breakers’ best in their loss to Melbourne on Thursday, scoring 13 points.

“Playing three games in five days is a real challenge and I think for big stretches in the game you saw our guys really, really tried. They really, really competed. We didn’t have all the solutions and that’s on me.”

The Breakers showed greater energy in the second half, stepping up their defence and limiting Melbourne to 34 points after halftime.

Missing standout American guard Barry Brown Jr, the NBL’s fourth leading scorer with 20.2 points per game, hurt the Breakers and they’ll have to do without him for the next two weeks. Brown Jr suffered a groin strain in Tuesday's loss to Perth.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Breakers’ French guard Rayan Rupert drives to the basket against Melbourne United in Christchurch.

They battled to get much going on offence against Melbourne, shooting 21/63 (33%) for the game and 8/27 from three point range (30%). American forward Jarrell Brantley (17 points and five rebounds) and Kiwi guard Izayah Le'afa (13 points) were the only Breakers to score in double digits.

“Obviously we need to find more solutions on offence. Our defence in the second half was very good,” Maor said.

“We need to find more solutions on offence and get some more easy shots – that’s 100% on me.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Canadian import Xavier Rathan-Mayes top-scored for Melbourne in their win over the Breakers with 20 points.

Sunday’s showdown with Cairns shapes as a critical one.

The Breakers have seven round games left and will be desperate to finish in the top two, with those sides earning an automatic path to the semifinals. Teams three to six will take part in a play-in leg in a fresh addition to the NBL’s playoff format for this season.

New Zealand still need to punch their playoff ticket in a congested battle for the finals with Maor predicting four more wins would get them there.

“The table is tight. It’s been tight for a long time. We need to get four wins to secure our place in the playoff and the only way you get four wins is by winning the next one that’s ahead of you and we focus on Cairns – we give it everything we got.”

Like the Breakers, Cairns have been vastly improved this season, playing strongly at both ends of the floor following a 9-19 campaign last season.

In their last meeting on November 25 in Cairns, Brantley and Brown Jr both netted 20 points in the Breakers’ 82-71 win.

AT A GLANCE:

Breakers’ run home:

Sunday: v Cairns

Thursday: v Illawarra

January 22: @Sydney

January 26: @Brisbane

January 28: v Melbourne

February 2: @Illawarra

February 4: @Brisbane