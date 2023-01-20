Half-court shot stuns struggling Breakers in fourth straight loss to lowly Illawarra Hawks

At Spark Arena, Auckland: Illawarra Hawks 78 (Tyler Harvey 25, Mangok Mathiang 15, Sam Froling 11, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk 10) Breakers 76 (Dererk Pardon 19, Jarrell Brantley 16, Tom Abercrombie 13) 1Q: 27-14, HT: 39-35, 3Q: 58-50.

The New Zealand Breakers’ Australian NBL season has officially hit crisis point.

Sitting in the top two for most of the season, the Breakers suffered their fourth straight loss on Thursday in Auckland, losing 78-76 to the last placed Illawarra Hawks.

In a crazy finish, Tom Abercrombie looked to have won the game for the Breakers with a steal and dunk with 10 seconds left, putting them ahead 76-75.

Breakers' big man Dererk Pardon goes up for a basket against the Hawks at Spark Arena on Thursday.

American guard Tyler Harvey broke the Breakers’ hearts with a stunning three point effort from near half court with 1.5 seconds left to win the game.

It marked the low point of the Breakers’ once-promising campaign, losing to a Hawks’ team, who had lost 11 straight games, and had won just two of 23 heading into this one. New Zealand have now lost seven of their last nine games since December 3.

There is no respite either with the top of the table Sydney Kings, on a six-game winning streak, awaiting across the ditch on Sunday.

Tom Abercrombie of the Breakers drives to the basket against the Hawks on Thursday.

Harvey was superb for the Hawks, knocking down the stunning game-winner, and finishing with a game-high 25 points on 9-16 shooting.

The Breakers remain in third place with five round games left, holding a 13-10 record, but could still miss the top six finals if they keep struggling.

Teams finishing in positions three to six will compete in the play-in with the top two sides earning direct passage to the semifinals.

The Breakers continue to badly miss injured American standout Barry Brown Jr and their offence isn’t the same without him.

Breakers' Will McDowell-White is challenged by Daniel Grida of the Hawks on Thursday.

The sooner they get Brown Jr, who is expected to be sidelined for another week, back in the lineup the better.

It was another ugly offensive performance from the Breakers, who awoke in the final quarter, but were flat for most of the game.

They converted 29 of 75 from the field for the game (38%) and battled from three point range, shooting eight of 30 (26%).

American big man Dererk Pardon led the way for the Breakers after two quiet showings, pouring in 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Rayan Rupert races down court for the Breakers in their narrow loss to the Hawks.

Jarrell Brantley added 16 points in the loss, while veteran Abercrombie contributed 13 points.

Desperately needing to snap their losing run, the Breakers served up the worst possible start.

They were sloppy to begin the game and lacked rhythm on offence as the lowly Hawks came out firing.

Illawarra didn’t look like a team who had won just twice this season, producing some dazzling basketball in the first quarter.

Illawarra's Sam Froling is defended by Dererk Pardon on Thursday at Spark Arena.

They knocked down nine of their 17 attempts from the field in the opening 10 minutes to jump out to a surprising 27-14 lead.

The Breakers battled to get much going on offence, converting six from 18 in the opening term with three turnovers thrown in.

Breakers’ head coach Mody Maor gave his side a rocket after the first quarter and whatever he said seemed to light the fuse.

They resembled a different side, beginning the second quarter with a 12-2 run, clawing their way back on the scoreboard.

Pardon was heavily involved in the paint, scoring from put-backs, grabbing offensive boards and using his size to dominate inside.

The Breakers still found themselves down at halftime, trailing 39-35, with the Hawks sniffing their first away win of the season.

Illawarra showed no signs of slowing down in the second half, belying their bottom of the table status and taking it to the Breakers.

By the end of the third quarter, the Breakers were in trouble, trailing 58-50, with Deng Deng throwing down a dunk to end the quarter strongly for the Hawks.

Harvey was outstanding for the Hawks all game, but especially in the final term, knocking down crunch shots whenever the Breakers threatened.

No shot was bigger than his game-winner though, which could sink the Breakers in the final wash-up.