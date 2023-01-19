'He got us the win': Steven Adams scores match-winner for Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams scores the match-winning put back as the Memphis Grizzlies equal its record-breaking win streak.

Steven Adams has scored the match-winning bucket as the Memphis Grizzlies have tied the longest win streak in the club’s history.

Thanks to Adams’ put back, from a rare Ja Morant miss, and a huge Dillon Brooks defensive play, the Grizzlies have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 in a thriller in Memphis on Wednesday night (Thursday NZT).

Memphis’s 11th straight victory ties the longest win streak in the club’s history set around the same time last season.

Karen Pulfer Focht/AP Steven Adams scored 13 points for the Grizzlies against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With just over 16 seconds left on the clock, Adams grabbed his 10th rebound of the match – to secure yet another double-double – and then put the Grizzlies back in the lead 115-114.

With no timeouts left, the Cavaliers were forced to run the play and Brooks stepped up at the defensive end, just as Adams had at the other end of the spectrum, to block Darius Garland’s potential buzzer-beating triple for the win.

“(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season ... manning the boards,” Morant said post-match. “He got us the win.”

Karen Pulfer Focht Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks (right) just before he pulled off a huge defensive play.

Adams spent much of the third quarter on the bench due to foul trouble and it was during that time when Cavaliers went from trailing the Grizzlies 68-61 at half-time to leading 91-89 at the end of the third period – no surprise given the defensive pressure of Adams during the first half.

The match-winner meant Adams finished with 13 points, Desmond Bane grabbed a game-high 25 and Morant scored 24.

The big Kiwi centre also registered four assists, a turnover and a steal.

The high-flying Grizzlies can set an all-time club win streak if they can get by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night (Saturday NZT).