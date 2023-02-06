Courtside tickets fetch $146,000 as LeBron James bids to become NBA's greatest scorer

'King James' needs just 36 points to beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record after scoring 27 points against the New Orleans Pelicans.

ANALYSIS: How much would you pay to sit courtside and watch NBA superstar LeBron James make history?

The title of top scorer in the NBA was thought to be a record that wouldn’t be broken for years.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Los Angeles Lakers star of the 1970s, was one of the most gifted basketballers in NBA history, dominating the court for over 20 years as he scored a record 38,387 career points.

His signature move known as the skyhook is regarded as one of the most unstoppable plays of all time

Even the top NBA scorers haven’t come close. Until now.

Superstar Michael Jordan scored 32,292 points. The late Kobe Bryant netted 33,643 points and Shaquille O’Neal 28,596 points.

They were some of the greatest players of all time yet they couldn’t come close to breaking the record.

Gerald Herbert/AP Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James, however, is very very close – just 36 points away from taking the title after a 27-point haul in his last game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

King James, as he’s known, is somehow still playing like he is in his prime at the ripe old age of 38.

He still dunks, he still dominates much younger players, in fact hardly anyone can stop him. He’s reliably one of the top-10 players in the NBA. Many people believed he would slow down but he hasn’t. He’s got better and better.

James scores an average of 30 points per game. His next game is on Wednesday (NZT), against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and if everything goes to plan, he will achieve his goal with Abdul-Jabbar in the audience.

Ticket prices have soared to ridiculous levels for a regular season game. The minimum ticket prices are $NZ670 for a seat in the ‘nosebleed’ section in the upper reaches of the Lakers’ arena. The average ticket price is around $NZ2600, however that doesn’t even compare to what courtside tickets are going for.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (R), seen presenting a trophy to Lakers star Carmelo Anthony in 2022, is the NBA’s record points scorer.

The best seats at the Crypto.com Arena are going for $NZ146,000 – that’s right – to possibly watch Lebron James pass Abdul-Jabbar and become the top scorer of all time. Just for context, courtside tickets at a regular NBA go for around $NZ15,000.

The crazy part about this is James might not even pass Abdul-Jabbar’s total against the Thunder. It all relies on Lebron doing what Lebron does, making his average of points per game.

Will anyone be able to stop him?

So, all eyes will be on Wednesday’s crucial contest as one of the greatest players of all time will attempt to make history in a potentially extraordinary regular season game.

King James rules the court, but this week he may become the true King of the NBA.

Harry Sutton is a sports journalism student from Christchurch.