'It's the dream for all of us': Isaac Fotu would love Steven Adams reunion with Tall Blacks

New Zealand basketball fans would love to see Steven Adams in a black singlet.

Tall Blacks veteran Isaac Fotu’s eyes light up when he thinks about the prospect of patrolling the paint with Steven Adams at the Fiba World Cup.

“I think that’s the dream for all of us is to have big Steve play for New Zealand,” Fotu said.

“He would definitely give us some much-needed size and bring that toughness we have and we’re known for.”

Fotu and the Tall Blacks have already punched their ticket to the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines from August 25-September 10.

READ MORE:

* NZ Breakers coach Mody Maor relishes Sydney Kings NBL grand final matchup

* Anatomy of an NBL transformation: From tears to cheers, NZ Breakers turn it round in '22-23

* Cairns Taipans heap the pressure on NZ Breakers in race for NBL second spot



They finish up Asia zone qualifying against Saudi Arabia in Christchurch on Friday and Lebanon in Wellington on Monday.

Adams, who is in his 10th season in the NBA and second with the Memphis Grizzlies, has never played for his country internationally.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron and Steven Adams pictured together in 2011. Could they reunite at the Fiba World Cup?

Part of his reluctance stems from his longstanding grudge with Basketball New Zealand, documented in his biography, My Life, My Fight. Unable to fork out the thousands of dollars to represent New Zealand at age-group level, Adams has been in no hurry to rush back and represent the Tall Blacks during his decade in the NBA.

Should he make himself available for the World Cup, Adams would give the Tall Blacks a significant boost with his 2.11m size, physicality, rebounding, and defensive presence. The World Cup falls in the NBA off-season with plenty of the league’s finest international players choosing to represent their nations.

Adams, who is currently out injured with a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain, leads the NBA for offensive rebounds (5.1 per game) and is fourth equal for rebounds with 11.5 per outing.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Isaac Fotu duelled with Steven Adams in age-group hoops and would jump at the chance to play alongside him for the Tall Blacks.

Fotu, who is set to attend his third Fiba World Cup, is the same age as Adams (29) and regularly duelled with him at age-group nationals growing up. They would regularly mark up in the finals with power forward Fotu representing Harbour and Adams, a centre, playing for Wellington.

“It’s sad to say he won on all of them,” Fotu reminisced.

“We’ve talked a couple of times over the years and I just remember saying, ‘We’d love to have him [for the Tall Blacks], but I understand he’s doing more for New Zealand basketball playing over there and representing in the NBA’.

“We would love to have him, but it’s up to him whenever he wants to make that move.”

Shi Tang/Getty Images New Zealand’s Isaac Fotu soars for a dunk during the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China.

Fotu became the youngest Tall Black in history when he debuted at 17 against Russia at the Stankovic Cup in China in 2011.

He has amassed 68 games (63 tests) and said it was always a thrill to wear the black singlet, play with his countrymen, and take it to the larger basketball nations on the world stage.

If Adams was to suit up at the World Cup, Fotu believed it would make the Pero Cameron-coached side even more formidable.

“I think it would take us to that next level. I think we’re always punching above our weight, but we would be serious contenders and making top 10 in the world, breaking through that barrier.”

Tao Zhang/Getty Images Isaac Fotu is the most experienced Tall Blacks player for their Asian zone qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

The looming Australian NBL grand final series and unavailabilities have stripped the Tall Blacks of a raft of their top players for this Fiba window.

Fotu is the most experienced member of the side with Jordan Ngatai (64 games), Reuben Te Rangi (52), Tohi Smith-Milner (51), and Ethan Rusbatch (44) set to be key figures.

Cameron will have some difficult decisions to make when he eventually has to settle on his 12 for the World Cup with everyone available.

“We have a lot of guys overseas now playing in top leagues around the world and a couple of years ago we didn’t really have that many,” Fotu said.

“There’s a lot of talent and it’s only going to get better with basketball growing in New Zealand and how popular it is. I can just see the talent growing and a couple more players in the NBA I think in the near future.”

Fotu has previously played pro hoops in Spain, Germany, and Italy, but is now with Utsunomiya Brex in Japan’s B.League.

They took out the Japanese title in May last year, the first championship of his eight-year professional career. He is signed with the team through to the end of next season and said he and his wife were loving their time in Japan.

“I was thinking I was going to go through my whole professional career without winning a club title, but it was awesome - my first year in Japan just getting to learn everything and know the league.

“To actually win it was awesome. The fans over there are great. That made it even sweeter, celebrating with all the fans there.”

AT A GLANCE:

Tall Blacks squad: Taylor Britt, Walter Brown, Isaac Fotu, Hyrum Harris, Tyrell Harrison, Jordan Hunt, Nikau McCullough, Jordan Ngatai, Richie Rodger Ethan Rusbatch, Reuben Te Rangi, Tohi Smith-Milner.

Friday 7pm: v Saudi Arabia at Christchurch Arena, Christchurch

Monday 7pm: v Lebanon at TSB Arena, Wellington