Your team by team guide to the 2023 NBL basketball season

The 42nd edition of the National Basketball League tips off on Thursday with the Franklin Bulls hosting the Hawke’s Bay Hawks. Last year’s final series was gripping viewing with the third-seeded Otago Nuggets emerging as champions. This season takes on extra importance with fringe Tall Blacks’ World Cup performers out to impress. Hoops scribes BRENDON EGAN and MARC HINTON assess the 10 teams.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tall Blacks swingman Reuben Te Rangi will be a key figure for the Auckland Tuatara.

Auckland Tuatara

Squad: Jarrad Weeks, Cam Gliddon, Reuben Te Rangi, Nick Barrow, Rob Loe, Chris McIntosh, Tom Beattie, Charlie Dalton, Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Tom Whyte, Connor Flanagan, William Leger, Reuben Fitzgerald, Ryan Laumatia.

Imports: Weeks (AUS), Gliddon (AUS)

Coach: Aaron Young

Outlook: Have to be high for a club on solid ground in year two under new ownership. In 2022 they made the final, and that will be the aim again. Have gone the Aussie route with imports with one up their sleeve. Solid group who will play hard, together, knock down shots and defend adequately. One of NZ’s best young coaches at the helm too.

One to watch: You know exactly what you are going to get from the core of vets, but could Kruz Perrot-Hunt be a potential X-factor? His 14.3 points a game for South Dakota in Div 1 hoops suggests he could be.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Dom Kelman-Poto joins the Franklin Bulls from the Southland Sharks.

Franklin Bulls

Squad: Rickey McGill, Jayden Bezzant, Dan Fotu, Jamaal Brantley, Tyrell Harrison, Christian Vano, Noah Campbell, Arahi Marsh, Isaac Davidson, Te Tuhi Lewis, Payton Hughes, Dom Kelman-Poto, Brody Perry, Zach McKenzie.

Imports: McGill (US), Brantley (US)

Coach: Daniel Sokolovsky

Outlook: Could the serial under-achievers finally deliver? Looks promising. Got a quality coach in Breakers assistant Daniel Sokolovsky and a decent top seven, with Dom Kelman-Poto a top pickup. If Dan Fotu delivers, Tyrell Harrison stays healthy and Jamaal Brantley is half the player his brother was, they will be tough to beat.

One to watch: The Bulls will need import point guard Rickey McGill to produce, and if his numbers in Europe are any guide he’s more than capable of leading his team in scoring.

Chris Symes/Photosport American veteran Anthony Hilliard was among the best players in the NBL for Taranaki last season.

Taranaki Airs

Squad: Richie Rodger, Anthony Hilliard, Armon Fletcher, Marcel Jones, Anzac Rissetto, Scott Telfer, David Azore, Zavier Adam, Riley Tuuta, Oscar Goodman, Benji Freeman, Quintin Bailey, Cameron Quinell.

Imports: Hilliard (US), Fletcher (US), Azore (US)

Coach: Trent Adam

Outlook: Have to be high again. Unlucky not to play in the title game last year, and that’s the only destination they’ll be interested in this one. Have the group to do it too, with a returning star (Anthony Hilliard) and outstanding starting group. Depth the only question mark.

One to watch: Anzac Rissetto. The young Kiwi big is coming off his first Aussie NBL season with the Phoenix and his new team will be relying on him to show the benefits of that high-level experience.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ethan Rusbatch will again be a pivotal performer for the Hawks this season.

Hawke’s Bay Hawks

Squad: Derone Raukawa, Ethan Rusbatch, Hyrum Harris, Denhym Brook, Jordan Hunt, Jack Crossan, Joshua Tutagalevao, Kobe Kara, Jarrod Kenny, Jacob Murphy, Jordan Ngatai.

Imports: No imports

Coach: Everard Bartlett

Outlook: Always high with this group. And you have to admire the all-Kiwi approach. That said it feels like they lack the star-power to get it done. A lot on Hyrum Harris, Ethan Rusbatch and Derone Raukawa to lead the charge.

One to watch: It’s a big season for aspiring Tall Blacks with World Cup spots on the line. So, does Jordan Ngatai still have that top-end game? We should soon see.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jets guard Pafe Momoisea started all 18 games last season and returns in 2023.

Manawatū Jets

Squad: Javion Blake, Pafe Momoisea, Mustapha Heron, Josh Leger, Daniel Pippen, Simon Lafaele, Campbell Scott, Liam Judd, Isaac Faamausili, Jackson Stent, Tu Kaha Cooper, Klein Salmon.

Imports: Blake (US), Heron (US), Pippen (US)

Coach: Natu Taufale

Outlook: Last place finishers in 2022, the Jets will need strong production from their American trio of Javion Blake, Mustapha Heron, and Daniel Pippen if they’re to climb up the table and cause some upsets. Guard Pafe Momoisea started all 18 games for the side last season and will look to take another step forward in his development.

One to watch: US shooting guard Mustapha Heron could lead the Jets in scoring. The 25-year-old will be a late arrival, finishing up in the NBA G League final series with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Heron was selected to play in the 2016 All American High School game, where he was named co-MVP with future NBA player Lonzo Ball.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Australian guard Kyle Adnam should put up strong numbers for the Saints this season.

Wellington Saints

Squad: Kyle Adnam, Marlon Taylor, James Southerland III, Tom Vodanovich, Tohi Smith-Milner, Taane Samuel, Francis Wineera-Mulvihil, Nathaniel Salmon, Kenneth Tuffin, Carter Berg-McLean.

Imports: Adnam (AUS), Taylor (US), Southerland III (US)

Coach: Troy McLean

Outlook: When are the Saints not one of the teams to beat? Almost never. And this year is no exception. Sure there’s no Xavier Cooks to carry the load, but there’s still a ton of firepower and a pretty decent bench to come in and make their mark.

One to watch: Expect Kyle Adnam to put up some big numbers in a league not noted for its lockdown defence. This kid can score, and he should do plenty of it for the always up-tempo Saints.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Nelson Giants’ recruit Matur Maker throws down a dunk for the Rams last season.

Nelson Giants

Squad: Matur Maker, Avery Woodson, Alex McNaught, Tom Ingham, Tyler Marsh, Nic Trathen, Sam Dempster, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Riley Bensemann, Ernest Kerr, Hayden Jones, William Blight, Adam Barton, Nicholas Davidson.

Imports: Maker (AUS), Woodson (US)

Coach: Mike Fitchett

Outlook: Backing up last season’s memorable campaign, where they finished tied for the best record and came up short in the semifinals, won’t be easy. Standout American duo Jarrod West and Trey Mourning aren’t back, which leaves a void. Getting solid production from dependable Kiwis Sam Dempster, Alex McNaught, Tom Ingham, and Nic Trathen will be key, alongside import duo Matur Maker and Avery Woodson.

One to watch: South Sudanese-born Australian big Matur Maker joins from the Rams, where he had his moments in a short stint with the side, averaging 11.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in three games. The Giants will need the 2.11m centre to step up and control the paint and boards, replacing Mourning.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Tai Wynyard, pictured playing for the New Zealand 3x3 team, was a strong off-season signing for the Rams from Taranaki.

Canterbury Rams

Squad: Taylor Britt, Jared Wilson-Frame, Tevin Brown, Troy Baxter Jnr, Tai Wynyard, Kaia Isaac, Walter Brown, Max Darling, Thomas Webley, Aidan Tonge, Thomas Harrison, Riley Sa, Jared Frame, Quinn Clinton.

Imports: Wilson-Frame (US), Brown (US), Baxter Jr (US)

Coach: Judd Flavell

Outlook: Will this finally be the year the Rams push through and challenge for their first NBL title since 1992? They have assembled a talented squad, led by three quality Americans, including MVP contender Tevin Brown. Tai Wynyard was a smart off-season addition from Taranaki, joining homegrown core Taylor Britt, Walter Brown, Max Darling, and their other promising youngsters.

One to watch: American shooting guard Tevin Brown has already been mentioned as a candidate for league MVP. No pressure. Brown averaged 15.3 points a game across his four seasons at Murray State, playing alongside future NBA superstar Ja Morant. He's fresh off a stint with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Homegrown talent Sam Timmins is the heart and soul of the Otago Nuggets.

Otago Nuggets

Squad: JaQuori McLaughlin, Michael Harris, Josh Aitcheson, Todd Withers, Sam Timmins, Caleb Smiler, Robbie Coman, Michael Ruske, Matt Bardsley, Darcy Knox, Joe Ahie, Patrick Freeman, Jack Andrew, Max Pearce.

Imports: McLaughlin (US), Withers (US), Harris (AUS)

Coach: Brent Matehaere

Outlook: Previously able to fly under the radar, the defending champion Nuggets won't be able to sneak up on anyone in 2023. They’ll have a target on their back with rival sides eager to knock them over. Grand final MVP Keith Williams and exciting guard Tray Boyd aren’t returning, which is a blow. Whether their imports and homegrown cast can deliver will be key to their hopes of defending the title.

One to watch: Centre Sam Timmins is the heart and soul of the Nuggets. Always a double-double threat (he had nine last season), Timmins is impactful at both ends. He will be keen for another big season and plenty of court time after averaging just four minutes per outing in his eight games for the Breakers this season.

Shane Wenzlick / Photosport.nz Alonzo Burton is a dependable performer for the Southland Sharks.

Southland Sharks

Squad: Jeremy Kendle, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape, Alonzo Burton, Grant Anticevich, Romaro Gill, Ben Adamson, Tom Cowie, Brayden Inger, Sione Helu, Quake Webster, Riley Snow, Ben Hall, Andrew Wheeler.

Imports: Kendle (US), Gill (JAM), Anticevich (AUS)

Coach: Guy Molloy

Outlook: Will be desperate to regain respectability after a rare season where they failed to fire. Usually a title contender, they won six of 18 games with former coach Rob Beveridge missing part of the season after a nasty roof fall in Australia. Guy Molloy, who was let go early by the Saints last season, has the task of trying to lead them back to the finals. Veteran American Jeremy Kendle, fellow imports Romaro Gill and Grant Anticevich will be crucial, along with reliable Kiwis Alonzo Burton and Brayden Inger.

One to watch: Australian forward Grant Anticevich will be a handful in this league. The 24-year-old arrives after his first professional season with the Phoenix in the ANBL. Anticevich played five seasons of college ball for UC Berkeley, playing a school-record 139 games.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round one:

Thursday 7pm: Bulls v Hawks at Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe

Friday 7pm: Sharks v Jets at Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Saturday 5pm: Giants v Tuatara at Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Saturday 7pm: Saints v Hawks at TSB Arena, Wellington

Sunday 4pm: Nuggets v Jets at Edgar Centre, Dunedin

Sunday 6pm: Rams v Airs at Cowles Stadium, Christchurch