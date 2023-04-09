Jordan Ngatai stars for Hawks against former Saints side as NBL season tips off

Jordan Ngatai brings the ball up court for the Hawks against the Bulls on Thursday.

Everard Bartlett’s all-Kiwi Hawke’s Bay Hawks have made a flying start to the National Basketball League season.

Hawks’ legend Bartlett made a perfect start to his NBL coaching career as the men from the Bay went 2-0 on the road to open the season.

The Hawks edged the Franklin Bulls 84-79 in overtime on Thursday in Pukekohe. They followed it up with a statement victory over the Wellington Saints on Saturday in the capital, triumphing 88-74, after outscoring the perennial title contenders 25-10 in the final quarter.

For a region hit so hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, the Hawks would have put plenty of smiles on their fans’ faces over the Easter weekend.

Most impressively, the Hawks entered the season as the lone team without any imports on their squad – winning both games with their impressive Kiwi core.

American forward Ira Lee signed with the side late last week and will link with the Hawks in the coming weeks.

Fringe Tall Blacks’ World Cup hopefuls Ethan Rusbatch and Jordan Ngatai, in his first appearance for the Hawks, were both tremendous for the side in their wins.

Rusbatch knocked down the game-tying triple with six seconds left to send the game to overtime against the Bulls. The Hawks dominated over the extra five minutes, holding the Bulls to four points and scoring nine themselves.

Rusbatch posted a game-high 29 points on 11-18 shooting, knocking down crunch baskets throughout the contest.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Ethan Rusbatch shone for the Hawks in their win over the Bulls on Thursday.

Two days later, former Saint Ngatai dished it out to his old side, pouring in 30 points to go with seven rebounds in a player of the match outing.

It was 66-66 after three quarters, but it was all the Hawks in the final 10 minutes, steamrolling the Saints 25-10.

Australian guard Kyle Adnam, who came into the game with a slightly strained adductor injury, was only able to play 56 seconds for the Saints. Adnam gave it a go, but was in discomfort and sat out the rest of the game.

The Auckland Tuatara opened with a hard-fought 91-86 road win over the Nelson Giants on Saturday.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Everard Bartlett had a successful start to his Hawks' coaching career with two wins.

Tall Blacks swingman Reuben Te Rangi paced the Tuatara with 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while fellow national team player Rob Loe was a force with a 19 point-13 rebound double-double with five steals thrown in.

Australian guard and former Breaker Jarrad Weeks also impressed with 20 points and nine boards.

The Tuatara led by nine at halftime (47-38), but the Giants never went away sticking with the Aucklanders throughout the second half.

Two triples within short succession from Weeks late in the game was a dagger for the Giants as they staged a comeback.

After a 2022 to forget, the Southland Sharks tipped off their campaign with a 96-87 win over the Manawatū Jets in Invercargill – a battle between last season’s two lowest finishers.

Veteran American guard Jeremy Kendle flirted with a triple-double, posting 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists in his Sharks return, having a short stint with the side in 2019.

Australian forward Grant Anticevich had a memorable Sharks’ debut, registering 23 points and 12 boards, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

In Sunday’s games, the defending champion Otago Nuggets narrowly avoided an upset in their season opener in Dunedin, edging the Jets 68-67. American forward Danny Pippen was a standout for the Jets with a 29 point, 18 rebound, four block game.

The Canterbury Rams held off a second half fightback from the Taranaki Airs in Christchurch, who trailed by 22 points at halftime – winning 94-82.

Canterbury were led by 20 points from American forward Troy Baxter Jr and 16 from compatriot Tevin Brown, who limped off late in the game.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round one scores:

At Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Hawks 84 (Ethan Rusbatch 29, Hyrum Harris 12, Jordan Ngatai 11, Jordan Hunt 10, Derone Raukawa 10) Bulls 79 (Rickey McGill 23, Daniel Fotu 15, Tyrell Harrison 14) 1Q: 21-21, HT: 39-34, 3Q: 54-58, 4Q: 75-75.

At Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Sharks 96 (Jeremy Kendle 24, Grant Anticevich 23, Alonzo Burton 15, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape 14, Sione Helu 11) Jets 87 (Danny Pippen 28, Liam Judd 22) 1Q: 28-22, HT: 58-50, 3Q: 81-66.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Tuatara 91 (Reuben Te Rangi 25, Jarrad Weeks 20, Rob Loe 19, Charlie Dalton 12) Giants 86 (Matur Maker 20, Avery Woodson 14, Tyler Marsh 14, Sam Dempster 13) 1Q: 21-19, HT: 47-38, 3Q: 66-66.

At TSB Arena, Wellington: Hawks 88 (Ngatai 30, Raukawa 17, Hunt 16, Rusbatch 12) Saints 74 (Taane Samuel 19, Marlon Taylor 12, Rangimarie Dougall-Mita 12) 1Q: 25-21, HT: 43-38, 3Q: 63-64.

At Edgar Centre, Dunedin: Nuggets 68 (Sam Timmins 17, Todd Withers 17, JaQuori McLaughlin 15, Michael Harris 12) Jets 67 (Pippen 29, Tukaha Cooper 17) 1Q: 25-22, HT: 42-35, 3Q: 51-51.

At Cowles Stadium, Christchurch: Rams 94 (Troy Baxter Jr 20, Tevin Brown 16, Taylor Britt 13, Jared Wilson-Frame 10, Walter Brown 10) Airs 82 (David Azore 20, Armon Fletcher 18, Anzac Rissetto 18) 1Q: 22-16, HT: 51-29, 3Q: 70-56.