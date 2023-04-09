Steven Adams reportedly out for NBA post-season after January knee injury

Steven Adams, in action against the Charlotte Hornets, will reportedly miss the NBA playoffs with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kiwi centre Steven Adams’ knee injury is likely to force him to miss the NBA post-season playoffs, according to an American report.

Adams hurt the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee on January 22 in a game against Phoenix when diving for a loose ball in the final seconds.

Initially, the Grizzlies said he would miss three to five weeks. But Adams had a stem cell injection on Wednesday and will “be reevaluated in approximately four weeks," the team said in a statement.

But ESPN has reported that sources had indicated Adams would now miss the post-season beginning next Sunday (NZ time).

Adams, who last October signed a new two-year contract extension with the Grizzlies worth a reported $45 millon, averaged 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 42 games this season.

The 29-year-old Kiwi had seven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and one term at the New Orleans Pelicans before joining Memphis.

The ESPN report said Memphis’ reserve centre Brandon Clarke will also miss the playoffs with a torn Achilles tendon but Xavier Tillman Sr has filled in admirably since Adams was ruled out.

The Grizzlies are second in the western conference with 51 wins and 30 losses, one place behind the Denver Nuggets.