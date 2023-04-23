Canterbury Rams follow up triple overtime win with key victory over Bulls

Talk about a bounce back weekend for the Canterbury Rams.

Fresh off a sluggish home loss to the Manawatū Jets last Sunday, the Rams rebounded in style, going 2-0 on their North Island NBL road trip.

They had to do it the hard way, edging past the Hawke’s Bay Hawks 110-103 in a 55-minute triple overtime marathon in Napier on Thursday – in what is believed to be the NBL’s first triple overtime duel in more than a decade.

There was little sign of fatigue from the Rams 48 hours later, overcoming the Franklin Bulls 89-67 on Saturday at Pulman Arena.

Those victories lift the Rams to 3-1 in the early going and give Canterbury plenty of hope about their chances of challenging for the title this season.

The Rams and Hawks served up a NBL duel to remember going back and forth late in the game and in the three five-minute overtime periods.

Little separated the sides for most of the game with the score locked up after the third and fourth quarters, and then again after the first and second overtime periods.

Canterbury finally pulled through 15-8 in the third overtime with back-to-back threes from Walter Brown and American guard Jared Wilson-Frame icing the win.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff American guard Tevin Brown and the Canterbury Rams won both games on their North Island road trip.

Homegrown Cantabrian Brown, who has already played for the Tall Blacks, stood up for the Rams in both their wins.

The 1.90m forward produced an eye-catching 20 point-17 rebound double-double against the Hawks in his 49 minutes on court. He followed that up with a game-high 19 points on 7-10 shooting to go with 10 rebounds against the Bulls.

Canterbury pulled away from the Bulls in the third quarter, outscoring them 26-14 after it was locked up at 39-39 at halftime.

Kavinda Herath Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape (file pic) paced the Southland Sharks with 20 points in their win over the Tuatara.

The Southland Sharks handed the Auckland Tuatara their first loss of the season on Friday with a dominant 97-77 win in Invercargill.

The Tuatara sorely missed standout centre Rob Loe (hip injury), being outrebounded 51-29 by the Sharks, who also got 22 second chance points.

Sharks guard Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape continued his pleasing start to the season, impressing with 20 points, combined with four rebounds and three assists.

Southland spread the scoring load around with Jeremy Kendle (19), Romaro Gill (18), Ben Hall (15) and Alonzo Burton (13) chipping in on the offensive end.

Spurred on by their home fans, the Sharks shot at 52% from the field and drained 13 of 30 from three point range to improve to 2-1 under new coach Guy Molloy.

The defending champion Otago Nuggets moved to 3-0 with a 97-79 wire to wire win over the Taranaki Airs in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Joe Allison/Getty Images American forward Todd Withers shone for the Nuggets in their road win over the Airs.

Otago set up the win in the first quarter, jumping out to an emphatic 31-11 lead and never let the Airs back into the game.

American forward Todd Withers, who was part of last year’s title-winning Nuggets’ side, racked up 16 points in the first quarter alone on 6-6 shooting. Withers finished with a game-high 31 points, including seven of 12 from deep, to go with eight rebounds.

In Sunday’s games, the Jets host the winless Nelson Giants (0-2) in Palmerston North at 4pm. The only other side still searching for a win, the Wellington Saints (0-2), will look to get their campaign under way, taking on the Tuatara in the capital at 6pm.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round three:

At Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier: Rams 110 (Troy Baxter Jr 22, Tai Wynyard 20, Walter Brown 20, Tevin Brown 15, Jared Wilson-Frame 14, Max Darling 11) Hawks 103 (Derone Raukawa 32, Hyrum Harris 23, Denhym Brooke 14, Jordan Ngatai 13) 1Q: 33-26, HT: 42-43, 3Q: 63-63, 4Q: 81-81, OT1: 87-87, OT2: 95-95.

At Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Sharks 97 (Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape 20, Jeremy Kendle 19, Romaro Gill 18, Ben Hall 15, Alonzo Burton 13) Tuatara 77 (Cam Gliddon 31, Reuben Te Rangi 17, Jarrad Weeks 16) 1Q: 21-21, HT: 41-35, 3Q: 72-60.

At Pulman Arena, Auckland: Rams 89 (Walter Brown 19, Tevin Brown 16, Baxter Jr 13) Bulls 67 (Rickey McGill 18, Jayden Bezzant 12, Dom Kelman-Poto 10, Jamaal Brantley 10) 1Q: 23-18, HT: 39-39, 3Q: 65-53.

At TSB Stadium, New Plymouth: Nuggets 97 (Todd Withers 31, Sam Timmins 18, Michael Harris 18, JaQuori McLaughlin 15) Airs 79 (Armon Fletcher 20, Scott Telfer 17, David Azore 11, Anzac Rissetto 11, Quintin Bailey 11) 1Q: 31-11, HT: 51-39, 3Q: 74-57.

Standings: Nuggets 3-0, Rams 3-1, Tuatara 2-1, Sharks 2-1, Hawks 2-2, Bulls 2-2, Jets 1-2, Airs 1-3, Giants 0-2, Saints 0-2.