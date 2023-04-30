Tai Wynyard caps off memorable week with eye-catching outing for Canterbury Rams

Tai Wynyard, pictured for the New Zealand 3x3 team, had another impressive outing for the Canterbury Rams.

The Canterbury Rams will have a bittersweet feeling when Tai Wynyard departs for a history-making hoops gig in China.

Wynyard goes with the Rams’ blessing in mid-May when he takes up a 3x3 contract with the Shanghai Sharks in China’s CBA 3x3 Super League – the first New Zealander to do so.

Losing Wynyard will be a blow for the red-hot Rams, who continued their fast start to the NBL season, improving to 4-1 with a 102-86 home win over the Southland Sharks on Friday.

Big man Wynyard, who joined the Rams from the Taranaki Airs this season, has been some acquisition so far.

He has been the Rams’ standout player through their opening five games, averaging 20 points and 9.8 boards, and one of the premier performers in the NBL.

It is understood the Rams are targeting a high profile replacement for Wynyard to help plug his void over the rest of the season.

Wynyard, who announced his historic deal on Wednesday, capped off a memorable week with another eye-catching showing in the Rams’ win. The Rams will get two more outings from Wynyard before he leaves for China following their home game against Nelson on May 14.

He dropped a team-high 28 points on the Sharks, shooting a red-hot 11 of 13 from the floor, combined with 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Tai Wynyard, pictured playing for the New Zealand 3x3 team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, has been in sparkling form for the Rams.

Five other Rams scored in double figures with American guard Tevin Brown, who is still adjusting to the NBL, adding 15 points, and Max Darling chipping in with 14.

The Rams should get another full house for their next game on Friday at Cowles Stadium against the 12-time champion Wellington Saints, who finally got off the mark in 2023.

After losing their first three games for the second straight season, the Saints picked up their first win, overpowering the winless Nelson Giants 112-91 on Saturday.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Izayah Le'afa scored 10 points in his return for the Saints as they earned their first win of the season.

Desperately needing a victory, the Saints, were dialled in from the start, jumping out to a 30-23 first quarter lead, and were up by 15 at halftime (56-41).

With Tall Blacks and Breakers’ guard Izayah Le’afa playing his first game for the Saints since he was a teenager, and new American import Isaiah Mucius, also suiting up, Wellington had too much class.

Australian guard Kyle Adnam was brilliant for the Saints against a Nelson team, he played for in 2017 and 2018. Adnam lit up the Giants for 28 points on 10-15 shooting and dished out nine assists.

Le’afa had 10 points in 29 minutes, one of seven Saints to score in double figures in a balanced scoring attack.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Australian guard Kyle Adnam netted 28 points in the Saints’ first win of the season on Saturday.

The Otago Nuggets made it four wins from four to start their title defence, overcoming the Giants 90-83 on Thursday in Dunedin.

Even without centre Sam Timmins (personal reasons), the Nuggets proved too strong for the struggling Giants.

Australian guard Michael Harris, a member of the Perth Wildcats, had his best game since joining the Nuggets, pouring in a game-high 31 points to go with six rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

The Taranaki Airs earned their second win of the season, edging the Manawatū Jets 93-86 in New Plymouth on Saturday. Taranaki were led by American duo Armon Fletcher (28 points, seven rebounds) and David Azore (21 points).

On Sunday, the Sharks rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to knock over the Hawks 97-89 on the road.

Southland handed the Hawks their third straight home loss after starting out 2-0. They outscored the Hawks 38-22 in the final term with experienced American guard Jeremy Kendle erupting for 25 points, including five threes, in the last quarter to finish with 30 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds.

Comebacks were the theme of the day on Sunday. The Franklin Bulls fought back from a 24 point third quarter deficit to pip the Auckland Tuatara 90-85 in an overtime epic in ‘The Battle of the North’.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round four:

At Edgar Centre, Dunedin: Nuggets 90 (Michael Harris 31, Todd Withers 18, JaQuori McLaughlin 16, Jack Andrew 11) Giants 83 (Avery Woodson 19, Kavion Pippen 18, Sam Dempster 15, Nic Trathen 11) 1Q: 22-20, HT: 47-43, 3Q: 70-65.

At Cowles Stadium, Christchurch: Rams 102 (Tai Wynyard 28, Tevin Brown 15, Max Darling 14, Jared Wilson-Frame 13, Taylor Britt 11, Kaia Isaac 11) Sharks 86 (Jeremy Kendle 29, Alonzo Burton 14, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape 11, Romaro Gill 10) 1Q: 29-20, HT: 48-34, 3Q: 75-65.

At TSB Stadium, New Plymouth: Airs 93 (Armon Fletcher 28, David Azore 21, Anzac Rissetto 12, Quintin Bailey 10, Marcel Jones 10) Jets 86 (Javion Blake 34, Danny Pippen 32, Mustapha Heron 10) 1Q: 29-24, HT: 51-50, 3Q: 72-67.

At TSB Arena, Wellington: Saints 112 (Kyle Adnam 28, Tom Vodanovich 17, Tohi Smith-Milner 16, Isaiah Mucius 12, Marlon Taylor 11, Izayah Le’afa 10, Taane Samuel 10) Giants 91 (Pippen 21, Woodson 21, Dempster 17, Matur Maker 17) 1Q: 30-23, HT: 56-41, 3Q: 83-64.

At Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier: Sharks 97 (Kendle 30, Grant Anticevich 27, Ben Hall 12, Leusogi-Ape 10, Burton 10) Hawks 89 (Ethan Rusbatch 22, Derone Raukawa 18, Hyrum Harris 16, Jarrod Kenny 12, Jordan Hunt 11) 1Q: 17-23, HT: 37-46, 3Q: 59-67.

At Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Bulls 90 (Isaac Davidson 18, Rickey McGill 16, Te Tuhi Lewis 13, Dom Kelman-Poto 12, Daniel Fotu 11) Tuatara 85 (Jarrad Weeks 37, Rob Loe 16, Cam Gliddon 16) 1Q: 18-20, HT: 30-45, 3Q: 54-63, 4Q: 79-79.

Standings: Nuggets 4-0, Rams 4-1, Tuatara 3-2, Sharks 3-2, Bulls 3-2, Jets 2-3, Hawks 2-3, Airs 2-3, Saints 1-3, Giants 0-5.