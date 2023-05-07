Otago Nuggets go unbeaten on road doubleheader to continue unbeaten start to NBL

Don’t dare call the Otago Nuggets a one-hit wonder.

The defending champion’s red-hot start to the NBL season shows no sign of abating, winning both games on their weekend away doubleheader to improve to 6-0.

It has been some start for Brent Matehaere’s Nuggets, who are playing strongly at both ends of the floor and remain the NBL’s lone unbeaten team.

With standout American duo Keith Williams and Tray Boyd not returning in 2023, many wrote the Nuggets off leading into the season. They were viewed as a fringe finals side by most hoops analysts, appearing to lack the firepower to threaten for the title.

The Nuggets look the team to beat through the opening five weeks of the season and the measuring stick for the rest of the competition.

While the Nuggets might lack the big names of some of their rivals, they are playing with unity, confidence, and toughness – thriving under the tutelage of Matehaere.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Otago Nuggets' guard JaQuori McLaughlin looks to drive past Bulls defender Dom Kelman-Poto.

Otago edged the Auckland Tuatara 93-89 on the North Shore on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s grand final. There was little sign of fatigue as they swatted aside the Franklin Bulls 48 hours later in Pukekohe, winning 91-72.

Australian guard Michael Harris, a member of the Perth Wildcats, continued his strong recent play, netting 21 points in the win over the Tuatara and backing it up with a game-high 24 against the Bulls.

Harris landed the dagger blow against the Tuatara, knocking down a corner three with nine seconds left to give the Nuggets a four point buffer.

He drained five threes in the win over the Bulls with captain Sam Timmins also having an impressive outing. Timmins contributed 18 points on 8-11 shooting to go with 14 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and two blocks.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Otago Nuggets' Matthew Bardsley on the attack against the Franklin Bulls.

The Nuggets will put their unbeaten record on the line against the Wellington Saints on Saturday in Dunedin in what should be a cracking contest.

Otago aren’t the only South Island side off to a fast start this season.

Judd Flavell’s Canterbury Rams knocked over the Saints 102-88 in Christchurch on Friday, moving to 5-1.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff American guard Tevin Brown scored 20 points in the Rams’ come from behind win over the Saints.

The Rams had to do it the hard way, trailing 24-12 after the first quarter and 49-42 at halftime.

They blitzed the Saints 62-40 in the second half, delivering a dominant third quarter showing where they outscored Wellington 32-15 to surge ahead and take control of the contest.

Five Rams scored in double figures with American duo Troy Baxter Jr and Tevin Brown combining for 42 points and Tai Wynyard starring again with 19 points and 13 boards.

Wynyard, who has been one of the NBL’s best through five rounds, will play one more game for the Rams this season before he takes up a historic 3x3 contract with the Shanghai Sharks in China’s CBA 3x3 Super League.

Chris Symes/Photosport Giants’ guard Tom Ingham tries to drive through the Airs' defence on Saturday.

The Nelson Giants earned their first win of the season, crushing the Taranaki Airs 117-83 on Saturday.

After opening with five straight losses, Nelson drained 16 threes from 35 attempts and led by as many as 41 points in a lopsided contest.

Matur Maker led the way with 21 points and six rebounds, while Avery Woodson (18 points, six assists) and Alex McNaught (16 points, six assists, four rebounds) also stood out in the win.

Chris Symes/Photosport Giants' guard Alex McNaught scored 16 points in his side's win over Taranaki.

In Sunday's games, the much-improved Manawatū Jets (3-3) handed the Hawke's Bay Hawks their fourth straight loss, prevailing 93-88 in Palmerston North. American guard Mustapha Heron powered the Jets with 33 points and eight rebounds.

The Saints rebounded from Friday’s loss to the Rams, overcoming the Southland Sharks 110-98 in Invercargill.

Australian point guard Kyle Adnam, who remains without an Australian NBL contract, lit up the stat sheet for the Saints with 19 points and 18 assists. Tohi Smith-Milner added 25 points on 11-12 shooting.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round five:

At Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland: Nuggets 93 (Todd Withers 22, Michael Harris 21, JaQuori McLaughlin 20, Sam Timmins 12) Tuatara 89 (Jarrad Weeks 35, Reuben Te Rangi 15, Rob Loe 14, Cam Gliddon 12) 1Q: 23-32, HT: 44-53, 3Q: 65-71.

At Cowles Stadium, Christchurch: Rams 102 (Troy Baxter Jr 22, Tevin Brown 20, Tai Wynyard 19, Jared Wilson-Frame 15, Max Darling 11) Saints 88 (Izayah Le’afa 22, Kyle Adnam 16, Tom Vodanovich 14, Isaiah Mucius 12) 1Q: 12-24, HT: 42-49, 3Q: 74-64.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Giants 117 (Matur Maker 21, Avery Woodson 18, Alex McNaught 16, Kavion Pippen 14, Nic Trathen 14) Airs 83 (David Azore 20, Anzac Rissetto 19, Armon Fletcher 16) 1Q: 30-20, HT: 66-41, 3Q: 95-59.

At Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Nuggets 91 (Harris 24, Timmins 18, Robert Coman 14, Withers 12, McLaughlin 12) Bulls 72 (Isaac Davidson 16, Rickey McGill 15, Dan Fotu 15) 1Q: 29-19, HT: 51-46, 3Q: 72-59.

At Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North: Jets 93 (Mustapha Heron 33, Danny Pippen 24, Javion Blake 21, Liam Judd 13) Hawks 88 (Jordan Ngatai 17, Hyrum Harris 16, Derone Raukawa 15, Jordan Hunt 14, Ira Lee 13) 1Q: 14-23, HT: 44-45, 3Q: 68-61.

At Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Saints 110 (Tohi Smith-Milner 25, Adnam 19, Mucius 19, Taane Samuel 18, Vodanovich 13, Marlon Taylor 10) Sharks 98 (Jeremy Kendle 27, Grant Anticevich 15, Brayden Inger 15, Alonzo Burton 15) 1Q: 31-23, HT: 61-47, 3Q: 82-77.

Standings: Nuggets 6-0, Rams 5-1, Sharks 3-3, Bulls 3-3, Tuatara 3-3, Jets 3-3, Hawks 2-4, Airs 2-4, Saints 2-4, Giants 1-5.