Otago Nuggets' dream start to NBL season shows no sign of slowing down

Otago Nuggets' American guard JaQuori McLaughlin (file pic) scored 31 points in their win over the Saints.

Brent Matehaere and the Otago Nuggets are building something special in the south.

The Nuggets’ dream start to the 2023 NBL season rolled on in front of a packed house at Dunedin’s Edgar Centre on Saturday, overpowering the 12-time champion Saints 103-94.

Otago are 7-0 to start the season and the envy of the rest of the league.

Seeded third for last year’s finals, the Nuggets pushed through to capture the title and have picked up where they left off last season.

They have won 12 straight games dating back to last season, not having tasted defeat since losing to the Taranaki Airs at home on July 23.

The Nuggets might not have the most talented squad in the league on paper, but are playing fantastic team basketball at both ends of the floor.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Otago Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere and his side have opened the NBL with seven straight wins.

Homegrown coach Matehaere has firmly established himself as one of the premier coaches in the NBL. He’s adored by his players and is getting the best of out of them. They are a united bunch on the court, playing unselfish hoops and tough defence. Their record speaks for itself.

“I think what they’ve done is what every team is aiming to do, that is put together a competitive roster, but put together a competitive roster of good people,” former NBL general manager Justin Nelson said.

“I think one thing the Nuggets have done really, really well is they bring quality players into their programme – whether that be imports or locals or whether it be Kiwis from elsewhere around the country.”

American point guard JaQuori McLaughlin helped propel Otago to a win over the struggling Saints, netting a game-high 31 points, while dishing out eight assists.

McLaughlin, who played four games in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks in 2021, drained five of 12 from deep. The Nuggets sank 16 threes from 40 attempts in the win.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Nuggets' forward Todd Withers and his side have been the story of the NBL to start the season.

Otago’s ‘big four’ of McLaughlin, Todd Withers, Sam Timmins, and Michael Harris teamed up for 85 of their 103 points.

Tom Vodanovich paced the Saints with 29 points on 11-15 shooting to go with seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to lead his side to a much-needed win. The Saints find themselves in a 2-5 hole through six rounds.

The Auckland Tuatara bounced back with a convincing win after three losses over their past four games. They thumped the Hawke’s Bay Hawks 106-75 on the North Shore on Saturday, courtesy of 54% shooting from the field and 56% from three point land (17/30).

Australian guard Jarrad Weeks (25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists) and Tall Blacks duo Rob Loe (24 points, six assists) and Reuben Te Rangi (24 points, six rebounds) did much of the damage for the Tuatara.

Andy Jackson/Photosport Jordan Ngatai scored 31 points for the Hawks in their win over the Airs on Thursday.

Two days earlier, the Hawks had snapped a four-game losing run, overcoming the Airs 102-93 in New Plymouth on Thursday.

Tall Blacks’ World Cup hopeful Jordan Ngatai was a standout in the Hawks’ win, dropping 31 points on 11-19 shooting, including four triples.

The Nelson Giants upset the Southland Sharks at their Stadium Southland home on Friday, prevailing 97-83.

Nelson, who had won one of their first six games, delivered their strongest showing of the season.

It was a dominant second half from the Giants, who outscored the Sharks 62-45 after halftime, having trailed 38-35 at the main break.

South Sudanese-born Australian big man Matur Maker and American guard Avery Woodson combined for 45 points and 18 rebounds for the Giants.

In Sunday’s games, the Giants complete their road trip against the in-form Canterbury Rams (5-1) in Christchurch (6pm tip). The Manawatū Jets host the Franklin Bulls in Palmerston North at 4pm in a battle of two sides with a 3-3 record.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round six:

At TSB Stadium, New Plymouth: Hawks 102 (Jordan Ngatai 31, Ira Lee 19, Jordan Hunt 15, Jarrod Kenny 14, Ethan Rusbatch 11) Airs 93 (Armon Fletcher 23, David Azore 23, Quintin Bailey 15, Marcel Jones 11, Anthony Hilliard 10) 1Q: 26-20, HT: 58-45, 3Q: 78-68.

At Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Giants 97 (Matur Maker 23, Avery Woodson 22, Kavion Pippen 16, Sam Dempster 15) Sharks 83 (Jeremy Kendle 26, Brayden Inger 17, Grant Anticevich 16) 1Q: 13-19, HT: 35-38, 3Q: 64-62.

At Edgar Centre, Dunedin: Nuggets 103 (JaQuori McLaughlin 31, Michael Harris 21, Todd Withers 18, Sam Timmins 15) Saints 94 (Tom Vodanovich 29, Marlon Taylor 18, Isaiah Mucius 17, Tohi Smith-Milner 13) 1Q: 17-20, HT: 52-44, 3Q: 72-67.

At Eventfinda Stadium Auckland: Tuatara 106 (Jarrad Weeks 25, Rob Loe 24, Reuben Te Rangi 24, Cam Gliddon 11) Hawks 75 (Derone Raukawa 22, Rusbatch 12, Hyrum Harris 12, Hunt 11) 1Q: 20-21, HT: 48-31, 3Q: 76-49.

Standings: Nuggets 7-0, Rams 5-1, Tuatara 4-3, Bulls 3-3, Jets 3-3, Sharks 3-4, Hawks 3-5, Saints 2-5, Airs 2-5, Giants 2-5.