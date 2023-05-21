Rob Loe, Jarrad Weeks lead Auckland Tuatara to impressive South Island road trip sweep

Rob Loe of the Tuatara is defended by Max Darling of the Rams on Saturday.

The Auckland Tuatara have arrived in this year’s National Basketball League.

Buoyed by a crushing 31 point win over the Hawke’s Bay Hawks last round, the Tuatara backed up it with a pair of statement wins on the road.

Aaron Young’s side dealt the Otago Nuggets their first loss of 2023 on Thursday, prevailing 93-84 –ending the defending champion’s 12-game winning run dating back to last season.

The Tuatara were desperate to back up that strong showing and did just that, triumphing against the in-form Canterbury Rams in Christchurch on Saturday, winning 84-72.

Veteran Australian guard Jarrad Weeks and Tall Blacks and Breakers’ centre Rob Loe were integral to the side’s success over the weekend.

It was exactly what last season’s runner-up would have been searching for after an early season slump, where they lost three games from four.

John Davidson/Photosport Tuatara swingman Reuben Te Rangi glides to the hoop against the Rams.

A 2-0 South Island swing lifts the Tuatara record to 6-3 and very much puts them back in the title conversation.

Loe, who will be a strong contender for league MVP come the end of the season, lit up the stat sheet in both games.

He was a colossus against the Rams, finishing one rebound short of a triple double.

Loe feasted at Cowles Stadium with the Rams farewelling dominant Kiwi big man Tai Wynyard earlier in the week, who has taken up a professional 3x3 gig in China – the first New Zealander to do so.

John Davidson/Photosport Tuatara centre Rob Loe goes up for a dunk against the Rams.

Loe finished with 13 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, while also producing two blocks. Weeks chipped in with 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while fellow Aussie Cam Gliddon had 19 points, six boards, and five steals.

The Rams have a third import player to add to the mix after releasing Jared Wilson-Frame, who subsequently signed with the Franklin Bulls. Canterbury have also been rumoured to be chasing Tall Blacks big man Yanni Wetzell, who has links with coach Judd Flavell.

In a rematch of last year’s final, the Tuatara gained some revenge against the unbeaten Nuggets, delivering an impressive performance in enemy territory.

After leading by 11 at halftime (46-35), they pushed clear in the third quarter, winning the term 26-17, to open up a 20 point gap.

John Davidson/Photosport Tom Beattie of the Tuatara defends against Kaia Isaac of the Rams.

Weeks was again a standout for the Aucklanders with a team-high 24 points, while Loe had an eye-catching double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

All five Tuatara starters scored in double figures with Tom Beattie providing spark off the pine with 15 points on 5-9 shooting.

The Bulls moved to 5-3 on the season with a 78-71 win over the Taranaki Airs in a low-scoring duel in New Plymouth on Friday.

American guard Rickey McGill paced the Bulls with 20 points and seven rebounds, while forward Dan Fotu also netted 20 points.

The Southland Sharks rebounded from a surprise home loss to the Nelson Giants last weekend, overpowering the Manawatū Jets 105-89 on Saturday on the road.

Southland were in control, leading the Jets by 20 at halftime (58-38), and never gave the home side a sniff, pushing their buffer to 23 by the end of the third term.

In Sunday’s games, the Giants continued their improved recent play, overcoming the Hawks 94-78 in Napier, behind 28 points from US centre Kavion Pippen. Homegrown favourite Sam Dempster did it all in the win with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

The Wellington Saints ran out comfortable 100-84 winners over the Sharks in the capital. Tom Vodanovich shone for the Saints with a game-high 32 points and nine rebounds.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round seven:

At Edgar Centre, Dunedin: Tuatara 93 (Jarrad Weeks 24, Rob Loe 19, Tom Beattie 15, Charlie Dalton 12, Chris McIntosh 11, Reuben Te Rangi 10) Nuggets 84 (JaQuori McLaughlin 39, Michael Harris 22) 1Q: 19-14, HT: 46-35, 3Q: 72-52.

At TSB Stadium, New Plymouth: Bulls 78 (Rickey McGill 20, Dan Fotu 20, Dom Kelman-Poto 12) Airs 71 (Anthony Hilliard 19, Scott Telfer 17) 1Q: 24-19, HT: 40-36, 3Q: 56-59.

At Cowles Stadium, Christchurch: Tuatara 84 (Weeks 19, Cam Gliddon 19, Dalton 14, Loe 13, Te Rangi 12) Rams 72 (Tevin Brown 17, Troy Baxter Jr 15, Taylor Britt 10) 1Q: 27-11, HT: 43-27, 3Q: 70-51.

At Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North: Sharks 105 (Jeremy Kendle 20, Brayden Inger 18, Alonzo Burton 16, Romaro Gill 15, Grant Anticevich 14, Ben Hall 12) Jets 89 (Javion Blake 29, Mustapha Heron 19, Lachlan Crate 12) 1Q: 28-19, HT: 58-38, 3Q: 84-61.

At Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier: Giants 94 (Kavion Pippen 28, Avery Woodson 23, Sam Dempster 18, Matur Maker 10) Hawks 78 (Ira Lee 19, Derone Raukawa 15, Hyrum Harris 14, Jordan Ngatai 11) 1Q: 20-21, HT: 38-38, 3Q: 72-57.

At TSB Arena, Wellington: Saints 100 (Tom Vodanovich 32, Isaiah Mucius 20, Kyle Adnam 13, Kenneth Tuffin 11) Sharks 84 (Anticevich 28, Gill 17, Kendle 15, Burton 10) 1Q: 32-21, HT: 58-37, 3Q: 84-57.

Standings: Nuggets 7-1, Rams 6-2, Tuatara 6-3, Bulls 5-3, Sharks 4-5, Saints 3-5, Jets 3-5, Giants 3-6, Hawks 3-6, Airs 2-6.