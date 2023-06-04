Canterbury Rams' Max Darling throws down NBL dunk of season contender in win

Max Darling's monster jam for the Canterbury Rams will be an NBL dunk of season contender.

Max Darling threw down a frontrunner for NBL dunk of the season, putting an exclamation point on the Canterbury Rams’ win.

The Rams returned to winning ways after slipping up to the Wellington Saints in the capital last weekend, overpowering the Hawke’s Bay Hawks 112-97 on Saturday.

It lifted the Rams to an impressive 8-3 record on the season, giving Canterbury hoops fans reason to believe they can end their long title drought, dating back to 1992.

On this evidence, the Rams are going to be right in the title mix.

Their victory was capped off with an emphatic Darling dunk late in the game, which will take some beating for the best NBL dunk this season.

Darling produced a wild finish, latching onto a pinpoint pass from Taylor Britt. He charged through the keyhole, ferociously dunking on Hawks’ American Ira Lee.

Photosport Canterbury’s Max Darling (file pic) threw down a NBL dunk of the season frontrunner against the Hawks.

The 22-year-old forward had a memorable outing, finishing with 22 points on 7-10 shooting, combined with seven rebounds and four assists.

American guard Tevin Brown looks to finally be finding his rhythm offensively after a quiet beginning. Brown was influential in the Rams’ win with a game-high 30 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

Rams captain Britt had his most productive outing of the season, exploding for 23 points on 8-13 shooting from the field, to go with six assists.

The Hawks would have arrived with confidence after going unbeaten on their southern road trip last weekend, beating the Otago Nuggets and Southland Sharks.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Canterbury Rams’ American guard Tevin Brown impressed with 30 points in their win over the Hawks.

They were blown off the court in the second quarter, outscored 31-9 as the Rams took a dominant 24 point lead (55-31) into halftime.

MVP favourite Rob Loe delivered another masterclass to help the Auckland Tuatara rally in the fourth quarter and beat the plucky Manawatū Jets 96-82 on Saturday.

The Jets would have sniffed an upset on the road, leading 66-65 going into the last quarter, but were outscored 31-16 over the final 10 minutes.

Tall Blacks and Breakers centre Loe was pivotal for the Tuatara, netting a game-high 31 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Chris Symes/Photosport Saints' guard Kyle Adnam had another memorable outing against the Giants on Friday.

Australian guard Jarrad Weeks, who announced his retirement from the Australian NBL on Sunday after 11 seasons, chipped in with 22 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

The win moves the Tuatara to an 8-3 record, putting them tied for the best mark in the competition along with the Rams.

There were no shortage of baskets in Friday’s showdown between the Nelson Giants and Saints, who combined for 232 points.

The Saints prevailed in an offensive shootout, winning 120-112 to remain in the top six finals hunt.

Chris Symes/Photosport Saints' Marlon Taylor throws down a dunk during their win over the Giants.

Both teams shot above 50% from the field in a high-scoring duel, which the Saints led by as many as 11.

Australian guard Kyle Adnam had another fine outing for the Saints with a 28 point-16 assist double-double.

Three Saints scored 25 or more points with Tohi Smith-Milner adding 28 points and nine boards, and US forward Isaiah Mucius chiming in with 25.

American guard Avery Woodson (31 points) and South Sudanese-born Australian big man Matur Maker (29 points, eight rebounds) were impactful in the losing cause for the Giants.

Chris Symes/Photosport Tohi Smith-Milner goes up for a basket in the Saints' win over the Giants.

In Sunday’s games, the Saints made it back-to-back wins on their road trip, overcoming the Taranaki Airs 111-92. Adnam was terrific again with 29 points and seven assists. The Franklin Bulls made it four straight wins, beating the Jets 97-82 with Daniel Fotu producing a 24 point-10 rebound double-double.

Monday sees a King’s Birthday southern special with the Sharks and Nuggets clashing in Invercargill (5pm tip).

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round nine:

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Saints 120 (Kyle Adnam 28, Tohi Smith-Milner 28, Isaiah Mucius 25, Tom Vodanovich 18, Marlon Taylor 10) Giants 112 (Avery Woodson 31, Matur Maker 29, Alex McNaught 17, Kavion Pippen 12, Nic Trathen 10) 1Q: 34-27, HT: 55-56, 3Q: 91-85.

At Cowles Stadium, Christchurch: Rams 112 (Tevin Brown 30, Taylor Britt 23, Max Darling 22, Troy Baxter Jr 15) Hawks 97 (Ethan Rusbatch 26, Derone Raukawa 16, Ira Lee 15, Jordan Ngatai 13, Jordan Hunt 10) 1Q: 24-22, HT: 55-31, 3Q: 84-60.

At Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland: Tuatara 96 (Rob Loe 31, Jarrad Weeks 22, Reuben Te Rangi 14, Charlie Dalton 14) Jets 82 (Javion Blake 16, Danny Pippen 15, Mustapha Heron 15, Marcel Jones 10) 1Q: 26-25, HT: 45-47, 3Q: 65-66.

At TSB Stadium, New Plymouth: Saints 111 (Adnam 29, Taane Samuel 16, Smith-Milner 14, Mucius 14, Vodanovich 12, Taylor 10) Airs 92 (Kendrick Ray 23, Scott Telfer 17, Anthony Hilliard 16, Tobias Cameron 15) 1Q: 29-25, HT: 53-52, 3Q: 85-76.

At Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Bulls 97 (Daniel Fotu 24, Isaac Davidson 14, Jared Wilson-Frame 13, Rickey McGill 11, Matt Freeman 11) Jets 82 (Blake 23, Heron 23, Pippen 18) 1Q: 30-11, HT: 50-35, 3Q: 69-62.

Standings: Tuatara 8-3, Rams 8-3, Nuggets 7-2, Bulls 7-3, Saints 6-5, Hawks 5-7, Sharks 4-6, Jets 3-8, Giants 3-8, Airs 2-8.