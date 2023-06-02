Tom Abercrombie makes tough decision to end Tall Blacks career after 110 caps

Tom Abercrombie has pulled on the black singlet for the final time, with the Tall Blacks great announcing his international retirement on Friday.

Abercrombie, who made his debut for the national side way back in 2009, as a 22-year-old, has been a leading figure on and off the court for the Tall Blacks ever since.

But while he won’t add to his 110 international caps, the curtain is yet to fall on Abercrombie’s playing career. He recently signed on for a 16th – and likely last – season with the Breakers.

Abercrombie, 35, has described the decision to step away from the international game as extremely tough because he feels he has more to give, but it was one he felt the need to make for his young family.

“I have a lot of other commitments away from basketball now, especially in a family sense,” he said.

“It makes time even more precious, and unfortunately the commitment I’d want to make to the black jersey I can’t make anymore – I need to focus that time on other things.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie’s time in the Tall Blacks singlet has come to an end after a stellar career.

“Ultimately there’s more to life for me now than basketball and I needed to make that decision to spend that time and energy on my family.”

Abercrombie’s decision comes in the lead up to the Basketball World Cup in August.

It was a dangling carrot that was more than enticing after representing the Tall Blacks at three previous World Cups but one that proved out of reach.

“It would’ve been a wonderful opportunity to play one more, but I haven’t been able to be part of any of the build-up or qualification games for the World Cup because of other commitments.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie has retired from international basketball after 110 caps for his country.

“And the commitment required for a World Cup campaign – having been through them many times before – is great, there’s a huge amount of sacrifice and time away from home that goes into that.

“I just wasn’t able to commit myself to that timeframe for another campaign,” Abercrombie said.

There’s been countless Abercrombie highlights for the Tall Blacks but for the man himself, all three World Cups, New Zealand’s win over Australia in Wellington during the 2009 FIBA Oceania Champs, playing in front of 20,000 people in Manila when beating the Philippines were some of the best.

But one stands out just a little more than the rest.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie has been shooting the lights out for the Tall Blacks since 2009.

“I remember being in Lebanon for one of the World Cup qualifiers before China [2019 World Cup], it was a packed stadium with screaming fans and I hit the game-winner in that one to knock Lebanon out of the World Cup qualification – it was a really special [memory] too,” Abercrombie said.

“I’ve had a lot of cool memories and some amazing teammates along the way.”

Abercrombie leaves the Tall Blacks environment with memories and friendships that will last a lifetime

“The great thing about the Tall Blacks is that it’s a selfless environment where you just sacrifice yourself and do whatever it takes for your country and your jersey. That’s always been the focus of playing for the Tall Blacks, just enjoying the environment and doing whatever it takes; going out there and doing a job for your country.”