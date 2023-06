NBA finals: Miami Heat level series with fourth-quarter comeback to beat Denver Nuggets in game two

The Heat have levelled the NBA finals series after a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Nuggets in game two.

Gabe Vincent scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 21 and the Miami Heat evened up the NBA finals by overcoming a monster effort from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 in game two on Monday (NZ time).

Max Strus scored 14 and Duncan Robinson had 10 for the Heat, who had a big early lead, then got down by as many as 15 before reclaiming the lead in the fourth. Miami outscored Denver 36-25 in the final period, erasing an eight-point deficit going into the final frame.

And even then, they had to dig deep to finish it off.

Nikola Jokic was in top form again for the Nuggets in game two of the NBA finals with the Heat.

Jokic scored 41 points and was 16 of 28 from the floor, the last of those shots a four-footer with 36sec left to get the Nuggets within three.

Denver elected not to foul on the ensuing Miami possession. Butler missed a three, and with a chance to tie, Jamal Murray missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Murray had 18 points and 10 assists for Denver, while Aaron Gordon had 12 points and Bruce Brown scored 11.

Bam Adebayo attempting a shot for the Heat in game two.

Game three is on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) in Miami. Denver had been 11-0 with a double-digit lead in the playoffs.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami changed their starting line-up, with Kevin Love back in the opening five and Caleb Martin – who missed practice on Saturday with an illness – coming off the bench. The Heat got their 13th win of these playoffs, breaking a tie with the 1999 New York Knicks for the most ever by a No 8 seed.

Nuggets: Denver hadn’t lost a game since May 7 – four weeks ago. Nuggets legends Alex English, LaPhonso Ellis (who actually ended his NBA career with Miami) and David Thompson were among those in attendance.

HERRO UPDATE

Injured Heat guard Tyler Herro played two-on-two on Saturday as he continues his efforts to try to return from a broken hand at some point in these finals, but remained out. Herro got hurt in the first half of game one of round one at Milwaukee. His status for game three is unclear.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, releases a pass under pressure from Heat forward Kevin Love.

EXPANSION TALK

Commissioner Adam Silver told NBA TV before the game that negotiations for the next media rights deal are now a priority since the new Collective Bargaining Agreement has been ratified – and how expansion talk will come after that.

Silver said he thinks the media deal negotiations will begin “in earnest probably this next spring”. And after that, plans to add franchises will be the next item on the to-do list.

“We don’t have anything specific in mind right now,” Silver said. “But I think it makes sense over time if you’re a successful organisation to continue to grow. There’s no doubt there’s a lot of great cities we’re interested in having in the NBA.”