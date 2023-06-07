Canterbury Rams deliver statement to NBL title rivals, adding Corey Webster

Tall Blacks guard Corey Webster will join the Canterbury Rams for the final stage of the NBL season.

The Canterbury Rams have pulled off their most high profile signing in years, adding Tall Blacks sharpshooter Corey Webster.

Canterbury have made a strong start to the National Basketball League season, sitting atop the standings with the Auckland Tuatara, holding an 8-3 record.

The Rams are clearly all-in this season in their quest for an overdue NBL title, not having captured the trophy since 1992.

There have been some impressive Rams’ teams at various points over the last 30 years, but they haven’t been able to get over the hump, losing in the semifinals and grand final – most recently 1999.

Webster’s addition firmly puts the Rams in the title conversation, if they weren't already.

The 34-year-old will link with the side and play his first game on June 22 against the Otago Nuggets at Christchurch’s Cowles Stadium. It will be a battle of the Webster brothers, facing his younger brother Tai, who recently signed with Otago.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tall Blacks veteran Corey Webster will try to help the Rams to their first NBL title since 1992.

Webster re-signed with the Perth Wildcats for the 2023-2024 Australian NBL season and has just finished with Egyptian Club Al Ahly, who won the Basketball Africa League Championship.

He will look to make an immediate impact with the Rams, looking towards Tall Blacks’ selection for the Fiba World Cup hosted in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25- September 10.

Webster’s addition gives the Rams a formidable back court, including American guard Tevin Brown and homegrown talents Taylor Britt and Quinn Clinton.

With Webster joining the side, Brown and guard Kaia Isaac could see minutes in the small forward role alongside talented young Canterbury product Walter Brown.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Corey Webster featured for the Franklin Bulls in the NBL last season.

“We are excited to add Corey and his family to the Rams family. He obviously is going to help us in a number of ways. He is a proven talent, uber-skilled and a winner,” Rams coach Judd Flavell said.

“The biggest quality that we’re going to soak up is his leadership. We’re a young group that are trying to get to the heights of success that he’s been living. If I’m one of our young aspiring ballers I am picking his brain every chance I get. I’ve been part of Corey’s journey and seen his growth throughout that time and personally believe he is playing his best basketball right now.”

Paul Kane/Getty Images Corey Webster will return for another season with the Perth Wildcats in the Australian NBL for 2023-24.

Webster replaces previously signed American guard Kendrick Ray, who has subsequently joined the Taranaki Airs, debuting last weekend. Canterbury used Ray’s import spot on US centre Galin Smith, who fills the gap left by standout Kiwi big man Tai Wynyard.

The Rams had been searching for a way to plug the hole left by Wynyard, who took up a 3x3 contract with the Shanghai Sharks in China’s CBA 3x3 Super League – the first New Zealander to do so.

Wynyard had been one of the best players in the NBL before leaving, averaging 19.1 points and 10.7 rebounds from seven games.

“We needed to use an import spot to sign Galin Smith to help with the gap that was left with Tai’s departure and then we needed to find someone to replace Kendrick Ray,” Rams general manager Caleb Harrison said.

“With Judd’s previous relationship with Corey at the New Zealand Breakers and his experience we are looking forward to having him part of our group”

Webster is a three-time NBL champion with the Wellington Saints (2011, 2014, and 2017). He was MVP of the league in 2014 and 2017 and scoring champion in 2017.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round 10:

Thursday 7pm: Jets v Nuggets at Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North

Friday 7pm: Saints v Nuggets at TSB Arena, Wellington

Saturday 5pm: Sharks v Airs at Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Saturday 7.30pm: Hawks v Bulls at Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

Sunday 4pm: Giants v Rams at Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Sunday 6pm: Tuatara v Bulls at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

Standings: Tuatara 8-3, Rams 8-3, Nuggets 7-3, Bulls 7-3, Saints 6-5, Sharks 5-6, Hawks 5-7, Jets 3-8, Giants 3-8, Airs 2-8.