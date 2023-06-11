Dom Kelman-Poto stars in Franklin Bulls' overtime win, before suffering injury in next game

Bulls’ forward Dom Kelman-Poto, pictured playing in the 2022 3x3 tournament, shone in his side’s win over the Hawks.

Dom Kelman-Poto experienced basketball’s full range of emotions in the space of 24 hours.

The Franklin Bulls’ forward did it all for his side on Saturday, shooting a perfect 11 for 11 and netting the game-winner at the buzzer in overtime.

Kelman-Poto’s 24 point effort lifted the Bulls to a thrilling 100-99 road win over the Hawke's Bay Hawks – their fifth win on the trot.

Kelman-Poto clinched victory with a lay-up after Rickey McGill drove to the basket, but had the ball battered away. It fell right into Kelman-Poto’s path, and he scored the game-winner, capping off a memorable individual outing.

Chris Symes/Photosport Dom Kelman-Poto, pictured in a prior game, had a big outing for the Bulls against the Hawks.

The Bulls weren’t able to go 2-0 for the weekend, losing 100-87 to the Auckland Tuatara in the NBL’s top of the table clash and ‘Battle of the North’ on Sunday night. Auckland’s win puts them outright first on the table with a 9-3 record.

Kelman-Poto rolled his ankle early in the first quarter on a drive to the basket and didn’t return – a blow to the Bulls’ hopes of winning.

MVP frontrunner Rob Loe was a force again for the Tuatara, posting 30 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists – four days after announcing his retirement from the Australian NBL and Tall Blacks. Australian guard Jarrad Weeks continued his excellent season with 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

On Saturday, it shouldn’t have got that close for the Bulls, who were cruising at the end of the third quarter, up by 15 points (77-62). Their lead blew out to 22 points late in the third quarter, but the plucky Hawks refused to go away.

Buoyed by their home fans, the Hawks fought back in the final quarter, outscoring the Bulls 26-11 to force overtime.

Hawke's Bay led 99-98 with four seconds to go in overtime after a pair of Hyrum Harris free throws before Kelman-Poto had the final say.

In other games, the short-handed Otago Nuggets delivered a gutsy showing to snap a four-game losing run, bouncing back from a 99-94 loss to the Manawatū Jets on Thursday.

Otago responded with a 101-85 victory over the Wellington Saints, 24 hours later, in the capital, to get a much-needed win, improving to 8-4.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Otago Nuggets' Australian guard Michael Harris impressed in their road win over the Saints.

The Nuggets were again without standout American guard JaQuori McLaughlin, who is battling a knee injury.

Without McLaughlin, fellow imports, Australian guard Michael Harris and American forward Todd Withers, stepped up offensively.

Harris and Withers combined for 60 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Nuggets to a crucial away win over the inconsistent Saints.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Todd Withers scored 27 points as the Nuggets beat the Saints to snap a four-game losing run.

A night earlier, the Jets gained just their fourth win over the season, overcoming the Nuggets.

American trio Danny Pippen, Javion Blake, and Mustapha Heron led the way for the Jets on their home court, teaming up for 72 of their 99 points.

The Taranaki Airs caused an upset knocking over the Southland Sharks 103-93 in Invercargill on Saturday to nab their third win of the season.

American guard Kendrick Ray, who was let go by the Canterbury Rams without playing a game, showed his class, pouring in 32 points to go with five assists in the Airs’ win.

Carlin Davison produced a stellar stat line for the Airs with 20 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, and four assists.

Jeremy Kendle carried the Sharks in the loss, dropping 45 points, but he lacked scoring support from his team-mates outside Josh Cunningham, who had 18.

Boilovers were the theme of the round with the Nelson Giants rallying in the fourth quarter to edge the Rams 97-94 on Sunday for their fourth win from 12 games.

Kiwi big man Callum McRae had a wonderful debut for the Giants, delivering 26 points and eight rebounds. Nelson stormed home after trailing by 12 entering the final quarter to hand the Rams just their fourth loss of the season.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round 10:

At Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North: Jets 99 (Danny Pippen 31, Javion Blake 22, Mustapha Heron 19, Marcel Jones 11) Nuggets 94 (Michael Harris 22, Todd Withers 20, Sam Timmins 15, Robbie Coman 14, Darcy Knox 11) 1Q: 30-26, HT: 50-52, 3Q: 75-74.

At TSB Arena, Wellington: Nuggets 101 (Harris 33, Withers 27, Timmins 15, Jack Andrew 13) Saints 85 (Taane Samuel 21, Tom Vodanovich 15, Kyle Adnam 12, Izayah Le'afa 11, Tohi Smith-Milner 10) 1Q: 30-29, HT: 48-44, 3Q: 75-60.

At Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Airs 103 (Kendrick Ray 32, Carlin Davison 20, Anthony Hilliard 15, Anzac Rissetto 13) Sharks 93 (Jeremy Kendle 45, Josh Cunningham 18) 1Q: 30-27, HT: 58-47, 3Q: 80-73.

At Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier: Bulls 100 (Dom Kelman-Poto 24, Isaac Davidson 16, Rickey McGill 14, Daniel Fotu 13, Jamaal Brantley 12, Matt Freeman 11) Hawks 99 (Ira Lee 32, Derone Raukawa 31, Ethan Rusbatch 14) 1Q: 26-16, HT: 54-38, 3Q: 77-62, 4Q: 88-88.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Giants 97 (Callum McRae 26, Avery Woodson 20, Matur Maker 20, Sam Dempster 10, Alex McNaught 12) Rams 94 (Troy Baxter Jr 21, Max Darling 19, Taylor Britt 15, Tevin Brown 13, Galin Smith 12) 1Q: 17-21, HT: 42-46, 3Q: 64-76.

At Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland: Tuatara 100 (Rob Loe 30, Jarrad Weeks 23, Reuben Te Rangi 17) Bulls 87 (Brantley 19, Fotu 19, Jared Wilson-Frame 18, McGill 10, Jayden Bezzant 10) 1Q: 30-30, HT: 60-48, 3Q: 86-68.

Standings: Tuatara 9-3, Bulls 8-4, Rams 8-4, Nuggets 8-4, Saints 6-6, Sharks 5-7, Hawks 5-8, Jets 4-8, Giants 4-8, Airs 3-8.