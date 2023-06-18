Rob Loe delivers another double-double as Tuatara charge on in NBL

Tuatara centre Rob Loe starred with a 32 point-19 rebound outing against the Sharks.

Rob Loe looks every bit the National Basketball League MVP.

The Kiwi hoops standout delivered another compelling case why he’s the best player in the league as the Auckland Tuatara racked up their seventh straight win.

Loe eclipsed his season highs for both points and rebounds in his side’s 101-86 come from behind victory over the Southland Sharks on the North Shore on Saturday.

He dropped 32 points on 14-18 shooting to go with 19 rebounds and four assists in another dominant display.

It’s the third straight game Loe has scored 30 or more points in and his sixth double-double on the trot – one featured 13 points and 10 assists.

The 31-year-old recently announced his retirement from the Australian NBL and the Tall Blacks, wanting to spend more time at home with his young family. Loe hasn’t officially called time on his NBL career but if this is his last dance, he is putting together some farewell tour.

He is a virtual lock for MVP, putting together jaw-dropping stat lines each week for the league-leading Tuatara (10-3).

The Tuatara made it seven wins on the bounce against the Sharks, not having lost since May 4 against the Nuggets in a grand final rematch.

They had to do it the hard with the Sharks smelling an upset win, leading 50-40 at halftime and 72-65 after three quarters.

Any chance of a Sharks’ boilver faded in the final 10 minutes with the Tuatara showing their title credentials, outscoring the visitors 36-14.

Richard Spranger/Tuatara Reuben Te Rangi (file pic) had 20 points in the Tuatara win over the Sharks.

Auckland pushed ahead 81-80 on a Loe free throw with six minutes to go and finished with a 20-6 burst.

Tall Blacks swingman Reuben Te Rangi was effective, posting 20 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while Aussie duo Jarrad Weeks and Cam Gliddon both netted 17 points in the win.

Elsewhere, the Canterbury Rams returned to winning ways after a surprise loss to Nelson last weekend, edging the Otago Nuggets 82-75 on Thursday.

Canterbury moved to 9-4 to stay within touching distance of the Tuatara.

John Davidson/Photosport Canterbury Rams' forward Troy Baxter Jr led the way in their win over the Nuggets.

Again missing outstanding American guard JaQuori McLaughlin (knee), the Nuggets stuck with the Rams, before they clinched victory in the final minute.

US forward Troy Baxter Jr, finally handed a spot in the starting five, impressed for the Rams with a game-high 25 points and eight boards.

The Rams and Nuggets meet again in Christchurch on Thursday in what should be a ripper with the Webster brothers making their season debuts. Two-time MVP Corey will suit up for the Rams, while younger brother Tai is representing the Nuggets.

The Nelson Giants kept their top six finals hopes alive with a 100-91 win over the Hawke’s Bay Hawks in Nelson.

Nelson honoured Kiwi hoops legend Mika Vukona, retiring his No 14 jersey, and his former side, the Giants, were up for the occasion.

They made it back-to-back wins, improving to 5-8 behind strong showings from Matur Maker (26 points, 11 rebounds), skipper Sam Dempster (24 points, seven rebounds), and new Kiwi addition Callum McRae (21 points, 12 rebounds).

The Taranaki Airs overcame the Manawatū Jets 92-83 in the bottom of the table battle in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Taranaki weren’t able to go back-to-back on their road trip on Sunday, losing 97-91 to the Wellington Saints.

Wellington led by as many as 19, but the Airs stuck about in the fourth quarter, keeping within striking distance.

In Sunday’s other game the Franklin Bulls racked up their sixth win from their last seven games, outclassing the Sharks 94-74 in Pukekohe.

American Jared Wilson-Frame continued his strong play for the Bulls since joining from the Rams mid-season, posting 32 points, including six threes.

Compatriot Rickey McGill also went well, falling just short of a triple double with 19 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round 11:

At Edgar Centre, Dunedin: Rams 82 (Troy Baxter Jr 25, Tevin Brown 17, Taylor Britt 11) Nuggets 75 (Michael Harris 18, Todd Withers 12, Matthew Bardsley 12, Nikau McCullough 10) 1Q: 13-14, HT: 40-38, 3Q: 61-55.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Giants 100 (Matur Maker 26, Sam Dempster 24, Callum McRae 21, Avery Woodson 17) Hawks 91 (Ira Lee 24, Hyrum Harris 22, Ethan Rusbatch 20, Jordan Ngatai 12) 1Q: 25-18, HT: 49-40, 3Q: 74-68.

At Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North: Airs 92 (Kendrick Ray 19, Tobias Cameron 18, Carlin Davison 15, Quintin Bailey 14, Anzac Rissetto 11) Jets 83 (Danny Pippen 25, Mustapha Heron 21, Javion Blake 14) 1Q: 20-26, HT: 46-48, 3Q: 64-64.

At Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland: Tuatara 101 (Rob Loe 32, Reuben Te Rangi 20, Jarrad Weeks 17, Cam Gliddon 17, Charlie Dalton 11) Sharks 86 (Jeremy Kendle 29, Grant Anticevich 17, Josh Cunningham 13) 1Q: 27-24, HT: 40-50, 3Q: 65-72.

At TSB Arena, Wellington: Saints 97 (Taane Samuel 21, Kyle Adnam 20, Tom Vodanovich 15, Isaiah Mucius 15, Izayah Le'afa 12) Airs 91 (Armon Fletcher 22, Rissetto 19, Ray 12, Davison 11) 1Q: 29-16, HT: 54-40, 3Q: 76-64.

At Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Bulls 94 (Jared Wilson-Frame 32, Rickey McGill 19, Daniel Fotu 15, Matt Freeman 10) Sharks 74 (Kendle 19, Cunningham 18, Alonzo Burton 18, Anticevich 15) 1Q: 26-16, HT: 56-33, 3Q: 81-53.

Standings: Tuatara 10-3, Rams 9-4, Bulls 9-4, Nuggets 8-5, Saints 7-6, Giants 5-8, Sharks 5-9, Hawks 5-9, Airs 4-9, Jets 4-9.