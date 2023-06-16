Armed guards, fire trucks and cigars: Inside the Denver Nuggets wild parade

NBA champions the Denver Nuggets parade trophies in front of thousands after first NBA title in franchise history.

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic has had a change of heart on parades.

After lifting the Denver Nuggets to the franchise’s first NBA championship, the Serbian superstar announced he couldn’t hang around for the parade to celebrate as he needed to get home to Serbia.

But a few days deep into the celebrations, Jokic has told the tens of thousands of Nuggets fans who lined the streets on Thursday (Friday NZT) that it was the best day of his life.

Jokic rode on a fire truck, shielding his young daughter Ognjena from the many champagne showers, alongside Jamal Murray, his family – and the NBA trophy.

Murray and Jokic had to be delivered to the parade in a SWAT vehicle surrounded by armed guards as the fire trucks they were riding on struggled to cut through the crowds.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images NUggets superstars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic rode on top of a fire truck for the parade.

“You know that I told you all that I don’t want to stay on parade,” Jokic told the fans. “But I f..... want to stay on parade,” he said to a huge ovation from the Denver fans.

“This is the best day of my f..... life,” he said. “We’re all going to remember this our whole lives.

"We love you Denver, this one is for you."

Many of the fans chanted MVP as the fire engine Jokic was riding on passed them on the streets.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images Nikola Jokic drinks a beer as daughter Ognjena keeps watch over the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

At one stage, Murray signed a painting of himself as he puffed on a cigar atop the fire engine. Rookie Christian Braun tossed his shirt into the crowd and DeAndre Jordan went rogue and mingled with the fans.

It was a day of celebration for the city but it was marred by another shooting, as it was the day the Nuggets secured their first ever NBA championship.

Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas said at a news conference two people had been injured during the incident that occurred sometime after the parade festivities had finished.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images Jamal Murray smokes a cigar during the Denver Nuggets parade.

Thomas said the police didn't believe the incident was associated with the celebrations.

Thomas also confirmed a police officer was struck by a fire truck and suffered a serious leg injury near the end of the parade route.

– Additional reporting by AP