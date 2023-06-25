Tai Webster outshines older brother as Otago Nuggets complete NBL road double

Brothers Corey Webster (Canterbury Rams) and Tai Webster (Otago Nuggets) duelled for the first time in an elite basketball game on Thursday.

Tai Webster will be dining out in the Webster family group chat for a while yet.

Thursday’s southern NBL showdown between the Otago Nuggets and Canterbury Rams was all about the Webster brothers.

The Tall Blacks’ standouts were both making their debuts for their respective sides with Corey signing on for the Rams and Tai suiting up for the Nuggets.

Remarkably, it was also the first time the brothers have opposed each other in the elite ranks, having been team-mates at the Tall Blacks, New Zealand Breakers, and now Perth Wildcats.

Tai enjoyed family bragging rights, getting the better of his older brother as the short-handed Nuggets gained an impressive 107-94 win over the Rams in Christchurch.

Defending champions Otago completed a successful road trip, beating the struggling Hawke’s Bay Hawks 94-87 in Napier on Saturday.

John Davidson/Photosport Corey Webster of the Rams defends against brother Tai Webster (Nuggets) in Thursday's NBL game.

It was the Tai show at Cowles Stadium, who had a dream Nuggets’ debut with 28 points on 8-14 shooting to go with six rebounds and six assists. Corey had 18 points for the Rams, but shot 35% from the field, mixed in with eight assists, and six rebounds.

The Nuggets had to do it the hard way against the Rams, trailing 17-1 early on and 30-12 after the first quarter. They were missing two key figures with skipper Sam Timmins out for personal reasons and American guard JaQuori McLaughlin again sidelined with a serious knee injury – which could sideline him for the rest of the season.

Without Timmins and McLaughlin, Australian guard Michael Harris and American forward Todd Withers were again terrific for Otago.

Harris, who plays with the Websters at the Wildcats, has only got better as the season has progressed, dropped a game-high 30 points on the Rams. All Star Five contender Withers was highly efficient, scoring 28 points on 8-10 shooting, combined with five rebounds.

John Davidson/Photosport Corey Webster scored 18 points in his Canterbury Rams' debut on Thursday.

Two nights later, Harris, Webster, and Withers teamed up for 63 points and 26 rebounds in the win over the Hawks. The Nuggets trailed by as many as 12 points, early in the second quarter, but fought their way back to heap more misery on the Hawks, who have been awful at home this season.

It was another rough home outing for the Hawks, who have a top four calibre side on paper, but for whatever reason haven’t gelled as a unit.

A 2-0 road trip lifted the Nuggets to 10-5 on the season and locks them in for the top six finals with the side having three round games left.

The Franklin Bulls again demonstrated why they deserve to be in the title conversation. Their pleasing play continued with a 100-89 victory over the Wellington Saints at Pulman Arena on Friday.

Daniel Fotu starred with 31 points on 12-14 shooting, to go with six rebounds, as the Bulls moved to 10-4 to stay second on the table.

John Davidson/Photosport American import Todd Withers was impressive again for the Nuggets, posting 26 points against the Rams.

American point guard Rickey McGill again did a bit of everything for the Bulls, registering 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

The league-leading Auckland Tuatara (11-3) rattled off their eight consecutive win, crushing the Nelson Giants 104-70 on the North Shore on Saturday.

MVP in waiting Rob Loe produced another double-double with 25 points and 11 boards in his side’s dominant win.

John Davidson/Photosport Otago Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere gestures to referee Marty Davison in Thursday's NBL game against the Rams.

The Giants were playing catch-up after falling into a 27-7 hole after the first quarter.

In Sunday’s games, the bottom placed Manawatū Jets and Taranaki Airs face must-win games if they want to stay in top six finals contention.

The Jets host the Saints in Palmerston North (4pm tip) with the Airs and Southland Sharks meeting in New Plymouth at 6pm.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round 12:

At Cowles Stadium, Christchurch: Nuggets 107 (Michael Harris 30, Tai Webster 28, Todd Withers 26, Nikau McCullough 13) Rams 94 (Corey Webster 18, Max Darling 16, Galin Smith 15, Tevin Brown 14, Taylor Britt 13, Walter Brown 11) 1Q: 12-30, HT: 44-55, 3Q: 79-68.

At Pulman Arena, Auckland: Bulls 100 (Daniel Fotu 31, Rickey McGill 23, Jared Wilson-Frame 14, Dom Kelman-Poto 10) Saints 89 (Izayah Le'afa 21, Taane Samuel 20, Tom Vodanovich 15, Kyle Adnam 14) 1Q: 22-23, HT: 48-41, 3Q: 80-64.

At Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland: Tuatara 104 (Rob Loe 25, Reuben Te Rangi 16, Charlie Dalton 15, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 13, Joe Lawson 12) Giants 70 (Matur Maker 15, Alex McNaught 14, Callum McRae 10) 1Q: 27-7, HT: 50-32, 3Q: 81-51.

At Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier: Nuggets 94 (Withers 23, Harris 21, Webster 19, McCullough 11, Jack Andrew 10) Hawks 87 (Jordan Ngatai 21, Ira Lee 19, Ethan Rusbatch 12) 1Q: 16-25, HT: 39-45, 3Q: 62-63.

Standings: Tuatara 11-3, Bulls 10-4, Nuggets 10-5, Rams 9-5, Saints 7-7, Giants 5-9, Sharks 5-9, Hawks 5-10, Jets 4-9, Airs 4-9.