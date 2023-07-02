Basketballer Casey Frank on hoops, Bollywood, and 'that stoush'

American-born Casey Frank took up a hoops gig with the Auckland Stars in 2002 and made New Zealand his home. He enjoyed a long and successful career, playing in the NBL, Australian NBL, and 120 games for the Tall Blacks.

Still involved in the sport as a commentator and the NBL’s marketing and media manager, he’s never short of a word.

Photosport Saints’ Casey Frank gets into it with Hawks' import Galen Young in a 2011 game.

You wore your heart on your sleeve on court and loved the confrontation. Where did that mentality come from?

My personality was always one to not back down from whatever the challenge was, be it on the court or be it somewhere else. A lot of that came from I moved around a lot when I was a child, so it was always me against everybody else and if you didn’t stand up for yourself you kind of got pushed over a bit. If it’s worth playing, it’s worth winning, so you might as well be all in.

Marty Melville/Photosport Casey Frank lifts the NBL title after the Auckland Stars beat the Hawke's Bay Hawks in the 2005 final.

What players in the NBL did you most enjoy competing against over your career?

The first three that come to mind are Pero [Cameron], Mika [Vukona], and [Nick] Horvath. Guys that I played with and against for a long time. Pero was at the peak of his career when I first got here and he was always someone you had to be ready to play against PC at all times. Mika coming up from a young player when you saw him his first couple of years in the league to the guy who went on to become the legend that he was, and always having tussles with him, was good fun. Horvath and me ended up being the naturalised [American] guys and battling for that [Tall Blacks’] spot and quite often battling it out on the court and in the finals.

KENT BLECHYNDEN/Stuff Auckland’s Casey Frank and Saints’ Bakari Hendrix are separated in the players’ tunnel after a 2007 game.

You had a notable stoush with Saints’ American Bakari Hendrix in a 2007 NBL game. What triggered that?

It was [Auckland team-mate] Dillon Boucher’s fault. Dillon got into it with him on the court. I think he smacked Dillon and Dillon was talking smack, so Bakari was quite loose. I think he said something and smacked Dillon and I grabbed Bakari from behind to hold him and then I got kicked out of the game. We both got ejected and we were in the hallway, so it’s all Dillon Boucher’s fault.

What really went on in the players’ tunnel. Did Hendrix clock you?

It was a brief conversation and I let him know where I was at. As he came down, he was definitely not afraid to come down and I didn’t really get any shots in, but I did definitely wear a shot. He had a good solid right cross, there was no doubt about that.

Photosport New Zealand’s Casey Frank defends against USA’s Anthony Davis at the 2014 World Cup in Spain.

At the 2014 World Cup you got the chance to play your birth country USA with the Tall Blacks. What sticks out nearly a decade on?

In terms of playing the States, I never really thought about it that way, especially when you get to pull on the black jersey and play with the boys – it was always us against them. It was a real privilege to be able to look back on that, as one of those things you got to take part in playing against guys like that – a little smack talk and friendly talk as well. It’s always great to test yourself against the best. I do remember we won in the third quarter, the only team that I believe won the third quarter against the US in that World Cup.

Who did you have to mark the most in that game?

A lot of DeMarcus Cousins, who I probably came away the most impressed by at that time. He was just such a physical powerhouse and I remember I tried to box him out once and he basically moved me like I’d never been moved by another human being before.

Photosport Casey Frank pictured with a young Steven Adams with the Wellington Saints in 2011.

How did you end up in a Bollywood film in 2016? (Frank was in Mohenjo Daro, playing a villain called Bakar).

[Former team-mate Mike Homik, a stuntman] was asked to do a movie in India and they wanted somebody to play his body double and digitise him to make it look like he was a twin, so he said do you want to come do this. I’d done some stuff with him before and moved well enough and I said that would be awesome. I got to go over there, rehearse a scene, and when they saw that I could look like his brother they decided to save money on the digitisation and just have us do that. I got to spend six, eight weeks learning the scene and two to three weeks filming it.

Gino Demeer/Photosport Casey Frank in action for the Auckland Stars against the Harbour Heat in a 2006 NBL game.

What was the scene like?

There’s about a 20-minute fight scene, so we legit get into a 20-minute fight scene with the star Hrithik Roshan, who’s quite famous. It was amazing to be on a set with a guy who’s like a Tom Cruise type in India, 60 million Instagram followers.

Have you been in any other movies?

Back in the day I was in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, that got filmed here in I think ‘04. That was right after I’d been let go by the Breakers, so I had a little time off and was still in the country. I was like a minotaur-centaur background talent big guy in a costume type thing.

TVNZ/Supplied Casey Frank was on Treasure Island in 2021, but was voted off first.

You were on Treasure Island in 2021, but got voted off first. Do you get a hard time about that?

That’s the bane of my existence. I’m a Survivor fan, I’ve watched Treasure Island, it’s something I’ve always watched and believed I could do. I feel like I get along with people and rate myself in physical challenges, but that was just horrible. I thought that I was going to be there forever... What makes it worse is my wife (actress Mia Pistorius) was on one of the earlier iterations of Treasure Island, I think season two, and she was the second person voted off.