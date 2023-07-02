Hawks snap home losing streak in key boost to NBL finals hopes

Ethan Rusbatch (file pic) and the Hawks finally had a win at home.

It’s taken seven games, but the Hawke’s Bay Hawks have finally snapped their home hoodoo.

With their National Basketball League season essentially on the line, the Hawks delivered, edging the Wellington Saints 87-85 on Saturday.

Napier’s Pettigrew Green Arena, usually one of the toughest away venues in the NBL, had been an unhappy hunting ground for the Hawks in 2023.

They had lost all six previous contests at the venue this season, four by seven points or less, but ended the streak against the Saints.

In a clash between two sides, who haven’t lived up to expectations this season, the Hawks held on for a key victory.

It lifts their record to 6-10 and keeps their top six finals hopes alive with home games against the league-leading Auckland Tuatara next Sunday and the Manawatū Jets (July 15) to finish.

Andy Jackson/Photosport Jordan Ngatai (file pic) and the Hawks boosted their finals hopes with a key win over the Saints.

The Hawks led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter (61-43), but the Saints refused to go away, tying the game at 79-79 with 3.44 to play.

Hyrum Harris was integral for the Hawks, posting a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds. American forward Ira Lee was also effective with a 15 point-14 rebound double-double.

The loss drops the Saints to a disappointing 7-9 mark on the season. Wellington haven’t been at their best, but will know if they can sneak into the finals, they only need to show up for three games and put it together – something they haven't done consistently in 2023.

Chris Symes/Photosport Avery Woodson was a standout with 36 points in Nelson's win over the Jets on Saturday.

The Hawks weren’t the only side to give their finals chances a boost with the Nelson Giants getting past the Jets 92-87 on Saturday.

American guard Avery Woodson led the way for the Giants with 36 points, including six threes, as Nelson improved to 6-9.

Auckland sides, the Tuatara and Franklin Bulls, continue to set the pace and are on track for top two finishes – which would put them directly into the semifinals.

The Tuatara made it nine straight wins, overpowering the Taranaki Airs 108-94 on Thursday in New Plymouth to inch closer to the minor premiership.

Chris Symes/Photosport Nelson's Sam Dempster defends against the Jets' Javion Blake on Saturday.

Tall Blacks swingman Reuben Te Rangi dropped 30 points for the Tuatara, while MVP frontrunner Rob Loe (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Cam Gliddon (20 points, nine rebounds, four assists) also shone.

A second half surge paved the way for the Bulls in their impressive 102-72 dismantling of the Southland Sharks on Friday in Invercargill.

The bottom placed Sharks were in the contest at halftime, trailing 45-43, but were blown off the court in the second half.

Franklin outscored the hosts 57-29 in a dominant second half display to move to 11-4.

Chris Symes/Photosport Nelson's Callum McRae and the Jets' Campbell Scott tangle for possession at Trafalgar Centre.

Daniel Fotu (21 points), Jared Wilson-Frame (20 points) and one-time Shark Dom Kelman-Poto (18 points) paced the Bulls, while do it all American guard Rickey McGill had 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and six steals.

In Sunday’s games, the Tuatara host the Canterbury Rams in the match of the round at Eventfinda Stadium on the North Shore at 6pm.

The Bulls complete the second leg of their southern swing against the Otago Nuggets at 4pm in Dunedin.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round 13:

At TSB Stadium, New Plymouth: Tuatara 108 (Reuben Te Rangi 30, Rob Loe 23, Cam Gliddon 20, Joe Lawson 15, Jarrad Weeks 10) Airs 94 (Kendrick Ray 16, Armon Fletcher 16, Anthony Hilliard 15, Quintin Bailey 14, Carlin Davison 12, Scott Telfer 11) 1Q: 25-23, HT: 63-50, 3Q: 86-70.

At Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Bulls 102 (Daniel Fotu 21, Jared Wilson-Frame 20, Dom Kelman-Poto 18, Rickey McGill 12, Tyrell Harrison 10, Jayden Bezzant 10) Sharks 72 (Jeremy Kendle 20, Grant Anticevich 18, Josh Cunningham 13) 1Q: 25-24, HT: 45-43, 3Q: 70-58.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Giants 92 (Avery Woodson 36, Callum McRae 15, Alex McNaught 14, Matur Maker 10) Jets 87 (Danny Pippen 28, Mustapha Heron 21, Javion Blake 15, Campbell Scott 10) 1Q: 32-29, HT: 44-52, 3Q: 73-68.

At Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier: Hawks 87 (Hyrum Harris 19, Ira Lee 15, Ethan Rusbatch 13, Jordan Ngatai 10, Bryce McBride 10) Saints 85 (Kyle Adnam 15, Tom Vodanovich 13, Isaiah Mucius 13, Elijah Thomas 12, Tohi Smith-Milner 11) 1Q: 19-11, HT: 44-31, 3Q: 68-59.

Standings: Tuatara 12-3, Bulls 11-4, Nuggets 10-5, Rams 9-5, Saints 7-9, Giants 6-9, Hawks 6-10, Jets 5-10, Airs 5-10, Sharks 5-11.