Franklin Bulls' memorable NBL season rolls on with top two finish in sight

Head coach Daniel Sokolovsky and the Franklin Bulls have had a season to remember.

The league-leading Auckland Tuatara often attract the most hoops headlines in the City of Sails for the NBL.

Down the road, the Franklin-based Bulls are having a season to savour. They deserve to be firmly in the title conversation for the top six finals over July 20-23 at Auckland’s Trusts Arena.

After a disappointing eighth place finish last season (7-11 record), the Bulls have been one of the success stories of the league in 2023.

Saturday’s 94-87 victory over the Taranaki Airs lifts the Bulls to 12-5, putting them second equal with the defending champion Otago Nuggets.

The Bulls finish round play against the Canterbury Rams in Christchurch on Friday and would dearly love a victory and second spot on the ladder.

Finish in the top two alongside minor premiers, the Tuatara, and the Bulls would move onto the semifinals and avoid a knockout elimination game (3 v 6 and 4 v 5).

Head coach Sokolovsky, an assistant with the New Zealand Breakers, should be right in the mix for NBL coach of the year.

He has done a stellar job with his squad – all while missing injured big man Tyrell Harrison for much of the campaign.

The Bulls led the Airs by as many as 18 points, but had to withstand a late surge from Taranaki, who trimmed their lead to five late in the contest.

Daniel Fotu (22 points and seven rebounds) and Isaac Davidson (21 points on 7-9 shooting) paced the Bulls on offence, who had six players score in double figures.

The Nuggets kept the pressure on the Bulls for second place, overcoming the depleted Nelson Giants 86-75 on Friday.

Missing standout import duo Avery Woodson and Matur Maker, the Giants produced a gutsy showing at home, but couldn’t gain a crucial win.

Tai Webster was outstanding for the Nuggets with 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while captain Sam Timmins added 20 points.

Otago finish round play with a home game against the Airs on Saturday in Dunedin.

The Wellington Saints moved closer to booking their top six finals ticket with a 123-92 victory over the Manawatū Jets on Saturday.

It’s been an inconsistent season from the 12-time champion Saints, who hold an unimpressive 8-9 record. They’ll likely have to win the NBL from the fifth or sixth seed come the finals, but will know they only need to put it together for three games to capture the title.

The Saints shot at 54% from the floor, racking up 123 points, and drained 17 threes.

American forward Elijah Thomas impressed with a team-high 22 points on 10-11 shooting in a balanced Saints’ scoring attack, where they had no trouble putting the ball in the hoop.

The Canterbury Rams, who had already clinched their finals berth, beat the bottom placed Southland Sharks 96-87 on Thursday in Invercargill.

Southland retired former Tall Black centre Alex Pledger’s No 35 Sharks’ singlet before the game in an emotional moment. Pledger, who will retire from the NBL after this season, fought back from a devastating cancer diagnosis that stopped him in his tracks early in 2021.

In Sunday's games, the Hawke’s Bay Hawks snapped the Tuatara 10-game winning run in Napier, causing an upset 95-83 win. Behind 28 points from Derone Raukawa, including six triples, the Hawks took a huge step towards securing a top six finals spot.

The Rams went 2-0 for the round, overcoming the Jets 99-83 in Palmerston North on Sunday night, despite Corey Webster going scoreless on 0/6 shooting in 15 minutes.

AT A GLANCE:

NBL round 14:

At Stadium Southland, Invercargill: Rams 96 (Tevin Brown 24, Corey Webster 18, Max Darling 17, Walter Brown 17, Taylor Britt 11) Sharks 87 (Jeremy Kendle 38, Alonzo Burton 15, Josh Cunningham 14, Grant Anticevich 12) 1Q: 28-21, HT: 55-43, HT: 75-56.

At Trafalgar Centre, Nelson: Nuggets 86 (Tai Webster 22, Sam Timmins 20, Michael Harris 13, Nikau McCullough 12) Giants 75 (Nic Trathen 17, Callum McRae 15, Sam Dempster 14) 1Q: 21-14, HT: 38-35, 3Q: 61-62.

At TSB Arena, Wellington: Saints 123 (Elijah Thomas 22, Izayah Le'afa 19, Taane Samuel 15, Tom Vodanovich 13, Isaiah Mucius 13, Kyle Adnam 12) Jets 92 (Javion Blake 29, Mustapha Heron 22, Marcel Jones 10) 1Q: 28-29, HT: 67-55, 3Q: 97-69.

At Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Bulls 94 (Daniel Fotu 22, Isaac Davidson 21, Jamaal Brantley 13, Jared Wilson-Frame 12, Matt Freeman 11, Dom Kelman-Poto 10) Airs 87 (Anthony Hilliard 23, Kendrick Ray 22, Anzac Rissetto 14, Armon Fletcher 11, Carlin Davison 10) 1Q: 27-12, HT: 57-46, 3Q: 71-59.

At Pettigew Green Arena, Napier: Hawks 95 (Derone Raukawa 28, Ira Lee 19, Jordan Hunt 11, Hyrum Harris 10) Tuatara 83 (Reuben Te Rangi 18, Jarrad Weeks 17, Cam Gliddon 14, Rob Loe 11, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 10) 1Q: 30-22, HT: 53-48, 3Q: 69-64.

At Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North: Rams 99 (Tevin Brown 22, Galin Smith 18, Troy Baxter Jr 13, Darling 12, Britt 10) Jets 83 (Danny Pippen 24, Blake 23, Heron 18) 1Q: 15-19, HT: 41-42, 3Q: 74-62.

Standings: Tuatara 13-4, Nuggets 12-5, Bulls 12-5, Rams 11-6, Saints 8-9, Hawks 7-10, Giants 6-10, Airs 5-11, Jets 5-12, Sharks 5-12.