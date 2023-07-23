American duo influential for Queens in Tauihi grand final rematch

Penina Davidson, pictured playing for the Tall Ferns, scored 17 points in the Kāhu loss to the Queens on Sunday.

The Tokomanawa Queens continue to have the Northern Kāhu’s number in Tauihi.

After upsetting the top seeded Kāhu to capture the inaugural title last season, the lower central North Island side again prevailed in their first meeting of 2023.

Led by 51 points from American duo Stephanie Watts and Chrislyn Carr, the Queens knocked over the Kāhu 84-71 at Auckland's Trusts Arena on Sunday.

Holding a slim 60-58 lead after three quarters, it was all the Queens in the final 10 minutes, who outscored the Kāhu 26-15 to take the win.

With the victory, the Queens improved to 1-1 on the young season after beginning their title defence with a surprise 82-75 home loss to the Southern Hoiho in round one of New Zealand’s pro women’s basketball league.

Watts, who was drafted 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2021 WNBA Draft, showed her quality in Sunday’s win, posting a 26 point, 14 rebound double-double.

Carr was equally impressive, adding 25 points on 9-16 shooting, while fellow import Maya Dodson was effective too, chiming in with 17 points and eight boards.

Ilmar’l Thomas did her best to lead the Kāhu to victory, dominating offensively with a game-high 34 points on sharp 15-21 shooting, combined with nine rebounds.

Tall Ferns standout Penina Davidson was strong for the Kāhu in the losing effort, producing another double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds). With Australian captain Tess Madgen still to join the Kāhu, it’s early days for a side many tipped as Tauihi title favourites prior to the season.

The Kāhu did manage to split their doubleheader over a shortened round two of Tauihi, beating the Mainland Pouākai 78-64 on Wednesday.

With the loss, the Pouākai are the only side still searching for their first win after two opening defeats.

AT A GLANCE:

Tauihi round two scores:

At Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Kāhu 78 (Ilmar’l Thomas 21, Tera Reed 18, Penina Davidson 14, Krystal Leger-Walker 11) Pouākai 64 (Lauryn Hippolite 19, Esra McGoldrick 14, Kendell Heremaia 12, Kennedy Leonard 11) 1Q: 25-11, HT: 40-19, 3Q: 60-43.

At Trusts Arena, Auckland: Queens 84 (Stephanie Watts 26, Chrislyn Carr 25, Maya Dodson 17) Kāhu 71 (Thomas 34, Davidson 17, Leger-Walker 11) 1Q: 17-23, HT: 39-36, 3Q: 58-56.

Standings: Standings: Hoiho 2-0, Whai 1-0, Queens 1-1, Kāhu 1-2, Pouākai 0-2.