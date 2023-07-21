NBL playoffs: Jarrad Weeks stars as Tuatara ease their way into final

Rob Loe (file pic) contributed 13 points and five rebounds in the semifinal win over the Bulls.

At Trusts Arena, Auckland: Tuatara 92 (Jarrad Weeks 28, Reuben Te Rangi 23, Joe Lawson 15, Rob Loe 13) Bulls 67 (Daniel Fotu 14, Jared Wilson-Frame 12, Tyrell Harrison 11, Isaac Davidson 10) 1Q: 22-19, HT: 52-42, 3Q: 72-52.

Australian veteran Jarrad Weeks wound back the clock to send the Auckland Tuatara into the NBL grand final.

Weeks provided a bit of everything as the minor premiers overpowered the Franklin Bulls 92-67 in an all-Auckland semifinal at Trusts Arena on Friday night.

The Tuatara will meet the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal between the defending champion Otago Nuggets and Canterbury Rams in Sunday’s decider.

Tuatara import point guard Weeks, who announced his retirement from the Australian NBL in June, was a spark plug for his side at both ends of the floor.

Weeks delivered a game-high 28 points, including six triples, to go with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Tall Blacks swingman Reuben Te Rangi had one of his strongest outings of the season with 23 points on 7-10 shooting, combined with six boards.

With Weeks and Te Rangi leading the way for the Tuatara on offence, NBL MVP Rob Loe was able to play a quieter role, chipping in with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Named in the NBL All Star Five earlier this week, it was a vintage showing from the 34-year-old Weeks, who drew on all his big game finals experience.

Weeks, affectionally known as ‘Agent 97’, captured an NBL title with the Southland Sharks in 2018 and would dearly love to make it another – if Sunday proves to be his last pro hoops game.

Backing up the night after a dominant 124-104 play-in win over the Wellington Saints, the Bulls weren’t at their best, delivering a flat showing. They were their own worst enemy, frequently turning the ball over, giving the Tuatara easy points in transition.

Richard Spranger/Tuatara Reuben Te Rangi (file pic) and the Tuatara are through to back-to-back NBL grand finals.

They coughed the ball up 12 times alone in the first half with the Tuatara able to generate 10 steals with Weeks regularly causing pressure.

The Bulls started brightly with Tyrell Harrison tough to contain early on, scoring at will in the paint.

They were left to rue a sloppy patch where they went from leading 19-13 late in the first quarter to trailing 42-22 after a 29-3 Tuatara onslaught.

Not much went right for the Bulls after their confidence-boosting win over the Saints on Thursday. American duo Jared Wilson-Frame and Rickey McGill, who combined for 57 points in the Saints’ victory were limited to just 12 and six points respectively – shut down by relentless defence from the Tuatara.

Andy Skinner/Photosport Daniel Fotu top-scored with 14 points in the Bulls’ NBL semifinal loss to the Tuatara.

Weeks and Te Rangi were at the heart of the Tuatara offensive explosion, scoring with ease, while American big Joe Lawson provided spark off the bench.

Lawson was impressive in the win, adding 15 points on 6-8 shooting in 19 minutes to go with five rebounds.

Leading by 10 at halftime (52-42), the Tuatara stretched their advantage out past 20 in the third quarter, restricting the Bulls to 10 points in the term.

It was a clinical performance from the Tuatara, who aside from a slow opening to the game were in charge for much of the contest.

The Tuatara were bitterly disappointed to come up short in last year’s grand final at their North Shore home against the Nuggets. Regardless of who they meet in the decider, they will be dialled in and determined to cap a memorable campaign with a first title in team history come Sunday night.