Ilmar’l Thomas impresses again as Kāhu deal Hoiho first loss of Tauihi season

Ashten Prechtel and the Hoiho suffered their first loss of the Tauihi season on Sunday.

The Northern Kāhu have handed the Southern Hoiho their first loss of the Tauihi women’s basketball season.

It’s been some start to 2023 for the Otago-Southland based Hoiho, winning their opening three games after going 1-11 last season and finishing bottom.

The Hoiho were unable to make it four straight wins to open their campaign, beaten 67-59 by the Kāhu in Dunedin on Sunday.

They led 58-55 on a Zoe Richards basket with 3.40 to play, but the Kāhu outscored them 12-1 to close out the game.

Last year’s beaten finalists, the Kāhu, went 2-0 over round three, to improve to a 3-2 record.

Led by 25 points from Tall Ferns’ standout Penina Davidson and 18 from national team-mate Krystal Leger-Walker, the Kāhu were too strong for the Mid-North Whai on Friday, winning 83-71.

American forward Ilmar’l Thomas continued her brilliant start to the season, shining again in both of the Kāhu wins.

The former UCLA Bruin went close to registering a triple double in the win over the Whai with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Thomas backed it up against the Hoiho on Sunday, starring with a game-high 30 points on 9-16 shooting to go with 12 rebounds.

The defending champion Tokomanawa Queens also went 2-0 over round three to move to 3-1.

On Wednesday, the Queens ran out comfortable 89-66 winners over the Whai in Tauranga. They dominated the second half, outscoring the Whai 44-23 after holding a slim 45-43 advantage at halftime.

The Mainland Pouākai are still searching for their first win after losing to the Hoiho (75-74) and the Queens (92-79) in round three.

It looked like the Pouākai might open their account on Thursday in Christchurch, leading the previously unbeaten Hoiho 69-57 after three quarters.

They weren’t helped by a sloppy final 10 minutes, where they scored five points with the Hoiho storming home to win.

American forward Ashten Prechtel showed again why she is the MVP frontrunner with a crazy stat line for the Hoiho. Prechtel posted 22 points, eight rebounds, seven blocks, six assists, and three steals. In Sunday’s loss, she had 21 rebounds, 15 points, and five blocks.

A pair of free throws from Natasha Mack had the Pouākai ahead 74-71 with 2.52 to go, but the Hoiho held their nerve to clinch victory. Paige Bradley secured the win with late free throws with the Pouākai unable to score at the buzzer.

AT A GLANCE:

Tauihi round three:

At Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre, Tauranga: Queens 89 (Maya Dodson 23, Chrislyn Carr 22, Stephanie Watts 13, Tegan Graham 10) Whai 66 (Sarah Sagerer 21, Mikayla Cowling 14, McKenna Dale 13, Aaliyah Wilson 11) 1Q: 18-23, HT: 45-43, 3Q: 67-57.

At Cowles Stadium, Christchurch: Hoiho 75 (Ashten Pretchel 22, Paige Bradley 22, Zoe Richards 12) Pouākai 74 (Sharne Robati 24, Jasmine Dickey 16, Natasha Mack 10) 1Q: 22-23, HT: 39-50, 3Q: 57-69.

At Franklin Pool & Leisure Centre, Pukekohe: Kāhu 83 (Penina Davidson 25, Krystal Leger-Walker 18, Ilmar’l Thomas 18, Tera Reed 10) Whai 71 (Wilson 18, Cowling 18, Sagerer 17, Jade Kirisome 11) 1Q: 23-22, HT: 44-35, 3Q: 64-47.

At Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua: Queens 92 (Dodson 25, Carr 21, Watts 19, Graham 13) Pouākai 79 (Dickey 27, Robati 21, Kendell Heremaia 18) 1Q: 29-23, HT: 53-49, 3Q: 67-63.

At Edgar Centre, Dunedin: Kāhu 67 (Thomas 30, Reed 13) Hoiho 59 (Richards 17, Pretchel 15) 1Q: 12-17, HT: 29-31, 3Q: 47-41.

Standings: Hoiho 3-1, Queens 3-1, Kāhu 3-2, Whai 1-2, Pouākai 0-4.