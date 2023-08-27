Tall Blacks produce encouraging signs against USA in Fiba World Cup opener

US overpower plucky Tall Blacks in second half in World Cup opener

At Mall of Asia Arena, Manila: USA 99 (Paolo Banchero 21, Anthony Edwards 14, Jaren Jackson Jr 12, Austin Reaves 12, Jalen Brunson 10, Tyrese Haliburton 10) Tall Blacks 72 (Reuben Te Rangi 15, Finn Delany 12, Shea Ili 12, Yanni Wetzell 10) 1Q: 19-18, HT: 45-36, 3Q: 76-58.

Beaten, but definitely not embarrassed.

Pero Cameron’s Tall Blacks put up a brave showing in their Fiba World Cup opener against the might of the United States in Manila on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), losing 99-72.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images New Zealand’s Finn Delany drives to the basket in their World Cup opener, while being defended by USA’s Brandon Ingram.

The promising performance against the NBA-laden US side will give Cameron optimism the Tall Blacks can get out of their group and advance to the knockout stage. New Zealand have two must-win games remaining in Group C against Jordan on Monday (NZT) and European heavyweights Greece (Thursday NZT).

The Tall Blacks stuck with the US in the first half, trailing 19-18 after the opening quarter and were down by just nine at the half (45-36).

The class of the US shone through in the second half, outscoring the plucky Kiwis 54-36 after the main break.

“We’re always aiming to have a complete game, and it’s hard to maintain what you want to do. There’s always things you must adjust to, that’s what competition is about; along the way we fell in some areas we want to improve on,” Coach Cameron said.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images USA’s Jaren Jackson Jr is defended by New Zealand’s Finn Delany in their World Cup opener.

“It was a good test for us, a big challenge – and I’m very proud of how we came out and the whole game in general, so I’m looking forward to the next game [against Jordan].”

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, led the way for the US with a game-high 21 points on 8-10 shooting.

Tall Blacks captain Reuben Te Rangi paced his side with 15 points, while Finn Delany and Shea Ili both chipped in with 10 apiece.

New Zealand made a bright start, jumping out to an early 14-8 advantage against the side many are tipping to capture the World Cup.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images New Zealand’s Isaac Fotu surveys his options against the USA in Manila.

The Tall Blacks trailed by just five points with three minutes to play in the first half before a late flurry from the US saw them take a nine point buffer into halftime (45-36).

It was only in the third quarter when the US started to distance themselves from the Tall Blacks on the scoreboard, outscoring them 31-22 in the term to lead 76-58.

The undersized Tall Blacks managed to compete with the US on the boards, only being outrebounded 41-33.

With so much talent in their squad, the US did a nice job sharing the basketball. Six players scored in double figures, led by Banchero’s 21.

The Tall Blacks struggled on offence against some tough US defence, shooting just 27/74 (37%) from the floor. In contrast, the US had little trouble putting the ball in the hoop, shooting a red-hot 59% (35/59) from the field, also making eight of their 18 three point attempts.

Greece overcame Jordan 92-71 in the other game in the group.