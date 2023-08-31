Breakers set for NBA pre-season games against Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz

Rayan Rupert, who played for the Breakers last season, will face his old side with the Trail Blazers on October 11.

The New Zealand Breakers have locked in NBA pre-season games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.

As previously signposted by Stuff, the Breakers will play two in-season games against NBA opposition with fellow NBL side, the Cairns Taipans, also heading to the US.

The Breakers open the 2023-24 NBL season with home games against the Taipans (September 30) and Brisbane Bullets (October 5), before heading Stateside.

The Breakers, who last participated in the NBA preseason in 2019, will play their fourth and fifth NBA preseason games when they visit the Trail Blazers on October 11 in Portland and the Jazz on October 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City (NZ time).

It will be a reunion of sorts for the Breakers when they face the Trail Blazers whose side includes last season’s French Next Star Rayan Rupert. He was drafted 43rd overall in this year’s NBA Draft and signed to a rookie contract.

Portland also have former Breakers assistant Jacob Mooallem on their staff as an analytics coach.

Donald Page/Getty Images Breakers’ Tom Abercrombie is fouled by Grayson Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies in their NBA pre-season game in 2019.

Breakers coach Mody Maor told Stuff in August travelling to the US for two games in the early part of their season was “not ideal”, but was excited about the challenge.

“Does this suck? Yeah. Do I want to go in the middle of my season? We love to do pre-season games in the States, but to go after my season has started, is this how I would build my perfect season to win a championship? No,” Maor said.

In 2019, the Breakers lost 108-94 to the Memphis Grizzlies and 110-84 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who then featured Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams. Adams impressed against the Breakers, dropping 19 points on 9-12 shooting, to go with 10 rebounds in just 21 minutes.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Breakers head coach Mody Maor and his side face the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz in the US in October.

Cairns, who will be making their NBA preseason debut, will face the Washington Wizards on October 11 at Capital One Arena, followed by a match-up against the Toronto Raptors on October 16 at Scotiabank Arena.

“With the Adelaide 36ers having defeated the Phoenix Suns last year, we know these four games will generate great interest and anticipation in Australia, the US and Canada,” NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said.

“The connection and relationship between the NBL and NBA are constantly growing and evolving, and these preseason meetings are a definite highlight in the calendar. We can’t wait to see Cairns and New Zealand take on some of the very best in October.”