Perth Wildcats guard Corey Webster apologises for offensive social media post

Perth Wildcats guard Corey Webster has apologised for an offensive post made on social media.

The former Tall Blacks star claimed he didn’t intend to cause offence, but has conceded that his comment was insensitive.

On Monday, Webster responded to a question asking users on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter – accompanied by the LGBTQI+ New Progress Pride Flag – that asked: “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see this flag?”

Webster responded with: “Mental illness”.

His comment came just over 24-hours before Webster and the Wildcats were due to play Adelaide in a pre-season NBL match on Tuesday night. The NBL’s first openly gay player, Isaac Humphries, plays for Adelaide.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Corey Webster playing for the Tall Blacks against the Philippines last year.

Within hours of his original post, Webster acknowledged his comment did not align with the Perth Wildcats values of inclusiveness.

“While it certainly wasn’t my intent, I understand the hurt my comments have caused and I am sincerely sorry for this,” Webster said via a club statement.

“It wasn’t how I intended my comments to be perceived and I will take a break from social media and use that time to better educate myself on the impact comments such as this can make on individuals I may have offended.”

Monday’s comment is far from Webster’s first brush with social media scandals. He has previously caused a stir by posting controversial views to platforms that have caused offence, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEN, who own the Perth Wildcats, have been left hugely disappointed by Webster’s comment.

Richard Simkiss CEO of SEN Teams, said they have made that disappointment clear to Webster.

“They don’t reflect our values, and we have committed to working with Corey to help educate him about the harm such comments can bring.

“As a community driven club, we stand for inclusiveness and have strongly supported the NBL’s Pride Round. We look forward to promoting this initiative again in the upcoming season," he said.

Webster, along with brother Tai, withdrew from contention from the Tall Blacks recent World Cup campaign, when they made themselves unavailable for the pre-departure camp for personal reasons.