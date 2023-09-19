Perth Wildcats stand Corey Webster down from NBL Blitz match against Adelaide 36ers

Corey Webster won’t play in Tuesday nights match for the Wildcats against the Adelaide 36ers.

Former Tall Black Corey Webster has been stood down by the Perth Wildcats ahead of Tuesday night’s NBL Blitz match against the Adelaide 36ers following his latest social media saga.

The Wildcats guard apologised on Monday evening following an offensive post made on social media.

If Webster had have taken the court in the NBL pre-season match, he would have gone up against the NBL’s first openly gay player, Isaac Humphries.

“While it certainly wasn’t my intent, I understand the hurt my comments have caused and I am sincerely sorry for this,” Webster said via a club statement on Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, Webster responded to a question asking users on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter – accompanied by the LGBTQI+ New Progress Pride Flag – that asked: “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see this flag?”

Webster responded with: “Mental illness”. He has since deleted the post.

“The Perth Wildcats wish to advise that in light of the last 24 hours, Corey Webster has been stood down from tonight’s match against the Adelaide 36ers,” a Wildcats statement said on Tuesday afternoon.

“The decision has been made following ongoing discussions between Webster and the club. Both parties have agreed that upon further reflection the decision is appropriate.”

Monday’s comment was far from Webster’s first brush with social media scandals. He has previously caused a stir by posting controversial views to platforms that have caused offence, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NBL also took aim at Webster, condemning his comment.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Corey Webster playing for the Tall Blacks against the Philippines last year.

“The league is disappointed with his comments, which were insensitive and harmful,” NBL CEO David Stevenson said.

“We want the NBL to be a safe and inclusive environment at all times and encourage the greater inclusion and wellbeing of LGBTQ players, members and fans.”

Last season the NBL celebrated its inaugural Champion Pride Round, and will do so again this season.

“The community is critical in supporting inclusion and diversity in our society and we all must work together to encourage everyone to be themselves,” Stevenson added.

The Adelaide 36ers have said the comment made by Webster was insensitive and harmful.

“As a club, we are disappointed and take these matters seriously and condemns vilification of any kind.

“We will continue to call out unacceptable behaviour by having these important conversations, as well as make ongoing education available for the wider community.

“As a club, we are forever committed to building greater awareness of the harm caused through comments such as these,” the Adelaide 36ers said in a statement.