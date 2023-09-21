Taranaki Airs NBL side sold to Australian media company

Crowds at future Taranaki Airs matches are being promised an unrivalled match experience after the club was sold to Australian company Media8.

The Taranaki Airs have been sold to an Australian sports media company fronted by former National Basketball Association first round draft pick Chris Anstey.

The news was confirmed by Taranaki Airs general manager Cole Brown who was on the Gold Coast this week finalising the deal with Media8, the company behind the deal.

Brown said the decision to sell the club followed a realisation that the volunteers who had worked tirelessly behind the scenes could no longer keep up with the expanding demands of competing in the New Zealand National Basketball League.

“We started to have some conversations around private investment or what overseas ownership could look like,” he said.

After being put in contact with Media8 Sports, the two sides worked over the last two months to finalise the deal.

“We worked out pretty soon that they would be pretty awesome for growing our business and be good people who really want to help, and things progressed really quickly,” Brown said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Taranaki Airs topped the New Zealand National Basketball League regular season table in 2022.

The Taranaki Airs are an incorporated society, having started in 1986 as the New Plymouth Bulls before adopting different names, including the Taranaki Bears (1994-1998), Taranaki Oilers (1999) and Devon Dynamos Taranaki (2008-2009).

However, a lack of funding saw the club drop out of the National Basketball League through 2000-2002 before it was resurrected the following year.

Despite its struggles, on and off the court, the club found success last year, topping the table after the regular season.

Brown said the sale made commercial sense with Media8, and especially Anstey, able to provide resources to deliver the growth the sport was facing in the region.

“The whole thing for us is about the increase in capability, the people within Media8 and the network that they have, the access to coaches, players and sponsors and for us, it’s about globalising.”

Anstey’s pedigree in the sport was unquestioned.

Inducted into the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022, he was the 18th overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft before he was traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the Dallas Mavericks where he spent three seasons before being picked up by the Chicago Bulls.

He found further fame in his native country, winning three Australian NBL titles, being named the most valuable player and finals MVP twice, and representing the Australian Boomers at two Olympic Games before forging a successful coaching career.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Chris Anstey is an Australian Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and a leading figure in Media8.

His decision to get involved with the Taranaki Airs was the appeal of helping to head up the overall operation, not just being court side as a coach.

“I’ve worked with Media8 for over a year, and we’ve got some fantastic ideas, and I’ve been around basketball for a really long time,” he said.

“Once we set foot in Taranaki and met the people on the ground, we had a lot of conversations, not about taking over, but about assisting and providing benefit where we could.”

Just how much time he would spend on the ground in the region had yet to be determined.

“But I don’t think you can do something like this without being hands-on,” he said.

While there would be more of a focus on bringing in rising Australian talent into the Airs’ import ranks, Brown said the club would remain committed to developing local players on its roster.

“We are going to see increased resourcing in coaching in the community and support staff and the average punter is going to turn up next year and be blown away quite honestly with what we are going to deliver in match experience.”

Brown said Anstey would oversee the basketball programme at the club and would help make decisions like the appointment of the next head coach after Trent Adam took up a role coaching in Japan.

They had already interviewed a number of candidates across Australia and New Zealand.