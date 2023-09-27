Finn Delany back in his happy place, reuniting with Breakers for NBL season

Finn Delany rejoined the Breakers in time for the NBL Blitz on the Gold Coast.

Finn Delany feels he’s back where he belongs ahead of the New Zealand Breaker’s season opener against the Cairns Taipans on Saturday night.

He will be playing his 164th game for the club, but his first since the end of the 2021-22 season after spending last year with Baskets Bonn in the German League.

The 28-year-old left the Breakers at the end of the toughest time in the club’s history, being forced to base themselves in Australia because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That was a low point for most people involved with the Breakers, but he’s come back to a team still buzzing after having an outstanding campaign last season, when they lost the grand final series against the Sydney Kings 3-2.

“Things are great right now with the club and the team, coming off the back of last season,” Delany said.

Russell Freeman/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie is about to start his 16th season in the NBL.

“We played two years in Australia and then I was away last year. It feels like I’ve been away from New Zealand basketball culture for three years.

“So things are very different, in a much better place and it’s a joy to be around here now. I’m very excited about the year ahead.”

It wasn’t a surprise that the Breakers struggled during the years they were based in Australia, it was the same for the Warriors in the NRL and it was an experience that Finn and the other Breakers players would never want to live through again.

“It was very tough, I’ve been asked this question 100 times and nothing I say can do it justice,” Delany said.

“It was an impossible situation for a team to thrive in. So it’s cool to be back and have a year in Auckland post Covid to chase success.”

It was a tremendous bounce back from the Breakers last season and Delany enjoyed seeing from afar how well the team played and were embraced by the New Zealand public, regularly packing out Spark Arena.

“It was very pleasing to see and I’m looking forward to being part of it on Saturday” he said.

“It’s been three years since I’ve played at Spark, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and playing in front of our New Zealand fanbase.”

The Breakers are tipped to do well again this year. The TAB has them third favourites, behind the Kings and Melbourne United. Delany says he can see the Breakers having another deep run in the play-offs.

“I’d love that,” he said.

‘I know we can. I will never shy away from saying that. But we haven’t even played game one yet. As clichéd as it sounds, the goal right now is to get ready for Saturday.

“Down the line, we want to compete for the championship, but we have to do the work now, focus on now and have that type of time frame for our goal.”

Tom Abercrombie will become the first person to play 400 games for the Breakers on Saturday.

He made his club debut in the 2008-09 season and since then has been a regular feature in the Breakers team. He has also played 110 games for the Tall Blacks and Delany said Abercrombie has made huge contributions to the Breakers and New Zealand basketball.

“No one has contributed more to the Breakers. What he’s given and sacrificed is amazing,” he said.

“I don’t know of any players around the world who have played the amount of games he has for a club. I just hope he gets the recognition he deserves, not only on Saturday, but throughout the year.

“He’s a great leader, team-mate and person to work with.”