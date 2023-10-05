Brisbane Bullets remain unbeaten with 89-84 road win over Breakers in Auckland

Will McDowell-White left the court in the second quarter with concerns over his existing injury but returned in the third quarter.

At Spark Arena, Auckland: Brisbane Bullets 89 (Nathan Sobey 24, Shannon Scott 17, Tyrell Harrison 12, Aron Baynes 11) NZ Breakers 84 (Parker Jackson-Cartwright 20, Will McDowell-White 19, Zylan Cheatham 17, Tom Abercrombie 13) 1Q: 26-22; HT: 48-44; 3Q: 71-67.

The Brisbane Bullets shot into town and pulled off an 89-84 road win to beat the Breakers at Spark Arena on Thursday night.

It took 28 frustrating minutes, but the Breakers finally crunched their way out of third gear to get themselves into a winning position, only for their shooting execution to go missing in the final quarter.

In just the second match of the NBL season, there were positives for the Breakers, but this was definitely an early season game that got away.

Down by a game-high nine points in the third quarter, the Breakers went on a run to pull it back to four at the final break, but their last quarter was littered with turnovers and missed shots.

Breakers coach Mody Maor was animated – even more than usual – for much of the match as he grew frustrated with his side, but one thing that would have pleased him, was the fight his side showed to never give up.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Shannon Scott had an outstanding individual performance for the Bullets.

Despite the fourth quarter not going to plan, the Breakers got themselves just a single point behind with a minute remaining, but after a Shannon Scott single from the free throw line, the Breakers again couldn’t score. Chris Smith then sunk a long-range two, as the shock lock buzzer went off, to stretch the lead to four and break the hearts of Breakers fans.

Scott was at the heart of all things good for the Bullets in an outstanding individual performance that featured 17 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds, while Nathan Sobey topped the Bullets’ scoring with 24.

The Breakers shot eight threes, to Brisbane’s five and finished with a 49% to 48% advantage from the field, but it was the fouls that hurt.

They shot 10/12 from the free throw line whereas the Bullets had 20 from a mammoth 27 attempts.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Will McDowell-White and the Breakers show the pain of defeat to the Brisbane Bullets at Spark Arena.

Breakers captain Will McDowell-White was a welcome addition to the side, after he missed the opening round 98-87 win over the Cairns Taipans, but Finn Delany was missing against Brisbane with what he described as a minor injury complaint.

McDowell-White’s impact was immediate in the opening quarter with four early points, a steal and a bullet-like assist to Zylan Cheatham, who knocked down the Breakers' first big three from beyond the arc.

But after being up 12-5, Brisbane put on an 11-2 run to take the lead 16-14 and force Maor into a timeout.

McDowell-White’s eventful first quarter also included one for the blooper reel when he dunked a ball into the front of the rim – thankfully Mangok Mathiang was there to clean up.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Mody Maor was animated for much of the opening half and was disappointed with the effort from the Breakers.

A hectic second quarter saw the ball flying up and down the court, but it was the Breakers who were making unforced errors and to compound their problems, McDowell-White headed straight back to the dressing rooms after falling on his troublesome hand.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright, whose early minutes were limited due to foul trouble, was keeping the Breakers in the game, shooting 100% from the field at one stage and Cam Gliddon checked in with an immediate three – to put the New Zealand side back in front – and then another near miss, that painfully rolled out of the rim.

Just like the opening period, it was the Bullets who took control of the closing minutes of the second quarter to extend the lead back to four.

Both teams only had two three pointers by half time but the biggest difference was the Bullets (12) had twice the number of free throws as the Breakers (six).

McDowell-White returned after half-time and had an immediate positive effect, with the Breakers looking a different team when he was on court.

A controversial unsportsmanlike foul on Izayah Le'afa came at the worst time for the Breakers in the third quarter and it allowed Brisbane to skip away to a seven point lead that quickly became nine.

Cheatham’s and one play was key for the Breakers late in the third and this time it was the home side who finished strong with some big defensive plays and an even bigger Tom Abercrombie dunk to limit the lead to four – as it had been at the end of all three quarters.

Gliddon and McDowell-White hit a three each early in the final period to put the Breakers back in the lead, but the Breakers went cold until finally, Le'afa drilled another three from a long way back to close the gap to one. But from there, the Bullets were able to close the game out.