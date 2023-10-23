Breakers fall to Melbourne United in first game back from NBA trip

At John Cain Arena, Melbourne: Melbourne United 97 (Ian Clark 18, Luke Tavers 16, Chris Goulding 16) New Zealand Breakers 88 (Zylan Cheatham 30, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 18, Anthony Lamb 15) 1Q: 23-13, HT: 42-43, 3Q: 64-63

Not even a 30-point haul from Zylan Cheatham could save the Breakers as they fell to their ninth away defeat in a row to Melbourne United on Sunday.

The Breakers lost 97-88 as they had three players foul out and weren’t able to match Melbourne over the last few minutes.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Former Breaker Shea Ili helped Melbourne pick up their sixth win of the season.

The Breakers were playing their first NBL game in three weeks, after their tough trip to America where they lost to Portland and Utah in NBA preseason games.

Since they last played a meaningful game they signed Anthony Lamb as an injury replacement.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Jo Lual-Acuil Jr shoots for United in their win over the Breakers.

Lamb played 62 games for the Golden State Warriors last season, so is clearly a player up to playing in the NBL and while his game didn’t fall into the truly exceptional category, he certainly is a quality acquisition for the Breakers.

However, it was a tough returning fixture for the Breakers, who flew straight to Melbourne from America, as United top the league, with five wins from six games this season.

It looked like the Breakers were still jet-lagged at the beginning of the game as they quickly fell behind and were down 23-12 after the first quarter.

Isaiah Le’afa had a mixed opening period, draining a huge three-pointer, but also missing back-to-back free throws for the Breakers.

At the start of the second quarter, the Breakers’ Next Star Mantas Rubštavičius made his first appearance in the NBL. The Lithuanian is a player with a great future ahead of him, but wasn’t able to make much of an impression during the 90 seconds he was on court, before being taken off by Breakers coach Mody Maor. The Breakers went on a run towards the end of the first half, to go up 41-39 at one point, with Cheatham and Dane Pineau making an impact.

Melbourne relied heavily on Luke Tavers, who scored 15 points in the first half but went quiet over the second 20 minutes.

The Breakers kept their noses in front for almost all of the third quarter, even though Mangok Mathiang fouled out, but with a buzzer-beater, Ian Clark put Melbourne in front 64-63 with a lay up.

Even though Jackson-Cartwright also got himself into foul trouble, he played inspired basketball down the stretch to help make the score 74-74 with just over five minutes to go.

But United then went on an eight-point scoring run, while Jackson-Cartwright picked up that fifth foul to end his game. It ultimately ended it for the Breakers too, as they never looked like being able to close down the big lead Melbourne had built.

On Thursday the Breakers are back at Spark Arena to take on Adelaide, who have won just two of their seven games so far. That should be when the Breakers can get their season back on track.