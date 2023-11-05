Breakers snap NBL losing run, but critical three-game away stretch looms

Breakers head coach Mody Maor reacts in their win over Cairns in Christchurch on Friday.

NBL: NZ Breakers v Sydney Kings; Where: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney; When: Sunday 6pm (NZ time); Coverage: Live coverage on Sky Sport 2.

The New Zealand Breakers’ flight to Sydney felt much better after tasting victory for the first time in a month.

Friday's 91-81 triumph over the Cairns Taipans in Christchurch was much-needed for the Breakers, who entered the contest bottom of the National Basketball League ladder.

The result also snapped a four-game losing run in the NBL, lifting the Breakers to 2-4 on the young season.

Before Friday’s win, the Breakers hadn’t won since their season opener in Auckland on September 30, also against Cairns. Their losing run stretched to six games if you factored in their NBA pre-season defeats to the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz in October.

There wasn’t much back-patting or high-fives in the Breakers’ changing room after beating the Taipans, though.

While it was a key win, they face a quick turnaround, travelling to Australia for a grand final rematch with the two-time defending champion Sydney Kings on Sunday.

Matt King/Getty Images Breakers' Cam Gliddon and Tom Abercrombie look on after losing game five of the grand final series to the Sydney Kings last season.

The Breakers and Kings fought out a thrilling, and sometimes heated, grand final series last season with Sydney prevailing in five games.

Breakers head coach Mody Maor downplayed the grand final rematch narrative, saying it was a fresh season and he'd given it “zero” thought.

His mind was more focused on a critical three-game away stretch for his side.

After facing the Kings, the Breakers take on the Perth Wildcats in Perth on Friday, followed by the Tasmania JackJumpers in Launceston on November 16. Their next home game isn’t until November 19 when they play the Illawarra Hawks at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Breakers’ American forward Anthony Lamb smiles after making a basket against the Taipans.

Had they lost to Cairns, the Breakers would have found themselves in a 1-5 hole with a daunting schedule awaiting – highlighting the importance of the win.

“I don’t treat it like a stretch. We treat it one game at a time. Back-to-back versus the defending champions [Sydney] is very challenging,” Maor said.

“They are playing in Wollongong [on Friday], the bus drives away. We are flying across [to Sydney]. It’s going to be a great test.”

Sydney overpowered Illawarra 103-83 in Friday’s game to improve to 5-3.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images The Sydney Kings celebrate their NBL title win over the Breakers in March.

Maor isn’t one to get too carried away after a win and break out the smiles or superlatives.

He was impressed with the victory over Cairns, outscoring the Taipans 54-43 in the second half after the Breakers had trailed 38-37 at halftime.

The NBL is a long season and Maor said it was just a small step in their journey. They needed to keep improving at both ends of the floor and keep evolving as a squad.

“We’re learning how to play in a new way. Things have changed for us and you could see a higher level of comfort in that, which was great. There’s still a lot more we need to be better.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Anthony Lamb scored a game-high 19 points for the Breakers in their win over Cairns.

“You could see there was a level of connectedness in the way they played. They created for each other.”

American forward Anthony Lamb, who played 94 games in the NBA between 2021-23, mostly with the Golden State Warriors, again showed his class for the Breakers.

In his fourth NBL game, Lamb scored a game-high 19 points, including three straight triples in the third quarter, allowing his side to take control.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Izayah Le'afa was impressive in the Breakers' win over Cairns, contributing 14 points and four assists.

Lamb was becoming more accustomed to the NBL with every game and said the style of play and officiating had taken some getting used to.

Maor believed Lamb was just scratching the surface of what he could do in the NBL.

“He’s obviously good. He made his shots. Anthony knows my expectations of him are very high. I think there’s a lot more in him as a basketball player.

“He made willing plays for us and he competed at the right level, but it’s just the beginning for him.”

The Breakers have endured a tough start to the season with injuries. Leading American forward Zylan Cheatham was the latest to go down last week, sidelined for six to eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Maor indicated the Breakers wouldn’t bring in a short-term replacement to fill his void, at least for now, admitting he was pleased with the talent he had.

“I love what I have. I love this locker room. I love the players. I think they’re more than up for the challenge.

“I’m focused on the guys here and I’m enjoying every moment.”