Sydney Kings pip NZ Breakers in NBL grand final rematch thriller

American forward Anthony Lamb had another impressive game for the Breakers against Sydney.

At Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney: Sydney Kings 87 (DJ Hogg 18, Jaylen Adams 12, Shaun Bruce 11, Denzel Valentine 11) NZ Breakers 85 (Anthony Lamb 29, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 18, Will McDowell-White 11, Finn Delany 10) 1Q: 27-21, HT: 55-44, 3Q: 72-67.

The Sydney Kings have edged the New Zealand Breakers in a NBL grand final rematch thriller.

Sydney hung on in a tense final quarter to topple the Breakers 87-85 on Sunday in a game that could have gone either way late in the contest.

These two teams are no strangers to cracking showdowns and this was another, going down to the wire.

The Kings pipped the Breakers 3-2 in last season’s NBL grand final series and again emerged on the winning side, but only just.

Former NBA player Anthony Lamb was outstanding again for the Breakers in the losing cause, scoring a game-high 29 points to go with seven rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. The Breakers have found themselves a good one in Lamb, who was a menace for the Kings all game long.

Fellow American Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 18 points, five assists, and two steals, despite being in foul trouble for much of the contest.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Will McDowell-White drives to the basket for the Breakers against Sydney.

In a wild finish to the match, Lamb missed his first free throw, then deliberately missed his second to try and get the ball back. Sydney regathered the rebound, but spilled the ball out of bounds, giving the Breakers another shot.

Jackson-Cartwright’s tough three point attempt at the buzzer was unsuccessful with Sydney hanging on. It wasn't a great late possession for the Breakers and they would have rued how they executed at the finish.

The loss drops the Breakers to 2-5 on the young season with the two-time defending champion Kings improving to 6-3.

Things don’t get any easier for the Breakers with a tough away test at the Perth Wildcats on Friday, followed by another road game against the Tasmania JackJumpers in Launceston on November 16.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Parker Jackson-Cartwright glides to the hoop for the Breakers against Sydney.

The Breakers’ next home game isn’t until November 19 when they host the Illawarra Hawks at Auckland's Spark Arena.

A triple from Jackson-Cartwright with 6.37 to go gave the Breakers their first lead since early in the first quarter, sneaking ahead 78-77.

After being down by 11 at halftime (55-44), the Breakers roared back into the game to start the second half.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Mangok Mathiang of the Breakers wins the rebound against the Kings in Sydney.

An 11-1 burst to start the third quarter, including two threes from veteran Tom Abercrombie, cut the Kings’ lead to one (56-55) early in the term.

The Breakers scrapped their way back into the game in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 23-17, taking it to the Kings. A buzzer-beating three from DJ Hogg allowed Sydney to go into the final quarter with a crucial five-point lead though.

The Breakers started well, building a quick 8-3 lead, but it wasn’t long before Sydney awoke, jumping ahead 17-10.

Sydney took a 27-21 advantage into the first quarter break, hitting six of 10 from deep with Denzel Valentine and Shaun Bruce both hitting twice.

In comparison, the Breakers were ice-cold, hitting zero from three from beyond the arc in the opening 10 minutes.

A 9-2 start to the second quarter signalled danger time for the Breakers with the Kings stretching their buffer to 13 (36-23).

Lamb picked up where he left off on Friday, scoring 19 points against Cairns, causing the Kings problems defensively. Lamb dominated offensively in the second quarter, keeping the Breakers in the contest.

He had 17 at halftime on 5/8 shooting, scoring nearly half of the Breakers’ points.

Sydney looked set to take a 14 point buffer into the main break on a deep triple from Hogg. Will McDowell-White answered back with a three at the other end to give the Breakers hope at the main break, trailing 55-44.