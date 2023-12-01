Breakers coach Mody Maor voices his frustrations with NBL officiating after halftime ejection

Even without Mody Maor on the sidelines, the Breakers were too strong for the Adelaide 36ers.

Frustrated Breakers coach Mody Maor will consider speaking with the NBL office over refereeing inconsistencies following a lopsided foul count against Adelaide.

Maor was ejected for the first time in his coaching career after being slapped with two technical fouls while arguing his case with the referees at halftime.

The Breakers overcame Maor’s absence in the second half to topple the 36ers 96-83 in Christchurch on Thursday for a much-needed victory. The injury-hit Breakers move to eighth in the 10-team competition with a 4-7 record.

Maor’s ejection was the major storyline on the night, having to watch the action via a television in the team locker room in the second half. Assistant Daniel Sokolovsky took over head coaching duties as the Breakers held off a fourth quarter fightback from Adelaide.

Maor was tossed out of the game after remonstrating with the referees in the middle of the court at the end of the first half. He was visibly upset after Tom Abercrombie was hit with his fourth personal foul late in the second quarter. The Breakers were on the wrong end of a 16-6 personal foul count in the first half. They finished with 26 fouls for the game, compared to Adelaide’s 15.

A clearly unhappy Maor was hit with a technical foul as he argued his case with the officials. He continued to sound off with crew chief Chris Reid signalling to Maor to join his team in the locker room before being stung with his second technical – forcing his ejection.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Breakers head coach Mody Maor gestures in the first half against Adelaide prior to his halftime ejection.

“I probably deserved one technical foul – the foul count was 16 to six. I haven’t said a word about the refereeing all season long and the stats and the numbers kind of show themselves there, but there’s a way things are done in professional basketball,” Maor said.

“Ejecting me over the conversation we had at halftime, I didn’t curse or anything like this. In my opinion, it’s completely against everything and it wasn’t warranted. One technical foul yes, the ejection 100% no.”

Maor would consider getting in touch with the NBL office about refereeing inconsistencies and Thursday’s foul count disparity.

He was disappointed with how the halftime incident was handled and didn’t believe he deserved to be ejected, confirming he never swore at the officials.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Breakers assistant Daniel Sokolovsky speaks to players during a timeout in the second half against Adelaide.

“That’s a good question,” Maor said when asked if he would contact the NBL office.

“I think this is definitely something that’s worth a discussion. We all have the same goal. We all care about our teams and our league. There’s definitely something here to talk about.”

Despite racing out to a 53-41 halftime lead on the back of a dominant 37-17 start in the first quarter, the Breakers were whistled heavily in the first half. Abercrombie collected four personal fouls in the first half alone, while big man Mangok Mathiang picked up three.

“I don’t think it was equal. We were definitely aggressive on offence – driving, attacking. Parker [Jackson-Cartwright] is in the paint every possession and I don’t think it should have had that kind of disparity and this is exactly the reason I went to talk to the referees at halftime.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Breakers guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright lands on Tall Black Ethan Rusbatch in the crowd in their win over Adelaide in Christchurch.

Ejection drama aside, Maor was thrilled with how his side closed out the win as Adelaide threatened at the start of the fourth quarter, opening the term with a 12-3 run.

He was full of praise for the job done by Sokolovsky and the coaching staff, as well as the players who lifted a gear, annoyed their head coach had been banished.

American duo Anthony Lamb (24 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Jackson-Cartwright (21 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals) were both outstanding in the win. Tall Blacks guard Izayah Le'afa also had his best game of the season, draining seven threes in his 21 points, to go with several key defensive plays in the second half.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Izayah Le'afa was outstanding in the Breakers’ win over Adelaide, hitting seven threes in his 21 points.

The Breakers haven’t won back-to-back games this season – something they will be desperate to achieve with a quick turnaround for Saturday’s away clash with the South East Melbourne Phoenix (7.30pm tip NZ time).

“I hope this is something we ride on because we played a very good game against Tasmania and then went back home and didn’t finish the job [losing to bottom placed Illawarra],” Maor said.

“Now we’re flying across the ditch back-to-back against a very good team that’s waiting for us that’s not playing in a back-to-back and we need to go and have a good game.”

AT A GLANCE:

At Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch: Breakers 96 (Anthony Lamb 24, Izayah Le'afa 21, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 21, Finn Delany 10) 36ers 83 (Dejan Vasiljevic 14, Mitch McCarron 11, Isaac Humphries 10, Sunday Dech 10, Jacob Wiley 10) 1Q: 37-17, HT: 53-41, 3Q: 77-60.