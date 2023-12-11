Breakers must sort out rebound issues to bounce back admits Mody Maor

Statistics might not always give the whole picture for what played out in a basketball game, but there were two glaring ones in the Breakers’ 97-80 loss to the Tasmania JackJumpers in Auckland on Saturday night that said everything about what they need to improve on.

The JackJumpers had 60 rebounds to the Breakers' 34, while the visitors scored 21 second chance points, compared to seven from the Breakers.

When asked what went wrong at Spark Arena, Breakers coach Mody Maor was quick to identify those two issues.

“Offensive rebounding, effort plays,” Maor said.

“They were ahead of us in everything that has to do with intensity, effort and competitiveness. Specifically in the second quarter.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Breakers’ Mangok Mathiang battles with Will Magnay from JackJumpers to win a rebound during Saturday night’s NBL game in Auckland.

“That’s when it got away from us and after that we were chasing and never strung together enough stops in order to make a real push.”

In that second quarter, the Breakers were outscored 23-8. At a time out during it Maor raged at his players for not doing enough but only at the end of that period were they able to stop the bleeding.

“We were a bit limited with the tools we had,” Maor said.

“Early fouls in the first half impacted the level of rotation and things we could do to change the complexion of that quarter, but we obviously played poorly.

“We didn’t respond to things we knew were coming and this was on us.”

The influential Anthony Lamb fouled out of the game early in the fourth quarter, but he was already on four fouls before the halftime break, which impacted how he was used and how he played.

“A couple of my fouls were cheap ones by me and I’ve got to have better technique,” Lamb said.

“But that made the other ones harder to take and put me in a bind, especially in the third quarter trying to get stops, it made it harder to be physical.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Moar was disappointed with his team’s effort plays on Saturday night.

“It’s something I’ll clean up myself, it’s my responsibility.

“It’s tough, especially me not being out there to help the team as much as I wanted to,” he added.

“I know I’m a big part of the offence and defence with what we need to do and need to get done.

“I felt like our composure was a little rushed, a little out of space, it was a bit forced with the press, but also I felt us, in general, we weren’t attacking the way we wanted to and the way we practised.

“Being able to find a way to get that composure back would have settled us down quickly and would have got us back to how we wanted to play.”

The Breakers are next in action against the Taipans in Cairns on Friday night and Lamb vowed that the team’s rebounding issues would be sorted by then.

“The rebounding problem is going to get fixed, that’s it,” he stated.

“It’s going to get fixed and that’s all we need to talk about it. I promise you that, it’s a guarantee.

“You’ve got to drill it. You’ve got to work on it like it’s everything you want in your life. We’ll work on our rebounding like you care about your kids.

“That’s how you work on it and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Mody might have been pleased to hear Lamb say that, but he’ll want to see evidence of it on Friday.

“I trust this team very much,” he said.

“We’re all disappointed with the effort that we put forward, specifically on the glass.

“I have no doubt that this locker room will respond and do better and taking ownership is the first thing.”