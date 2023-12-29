Detroit Pistons blow big halftime lead to tie NBA's longest losing streak

Detroit nearly broke their historic losing streak in Boston, but fall short in overtime.

For half a basketball game, the Detroit Pistons looked like they might end their embarrassing losing streak in the NBA.

The Pistons couldn’t hang onto a 19 point halftime advantage though, losing 128-122 to the Boston Celtics in overtime on Friday (NZ time) extending their losing run to 28 games.

Detroit’s losing run is historically bad and becoming the laughingstock of the sports world.

They equalled the Philadelphia 76ers’ record 28-game NBA losing streak, achieved over two seasons (2014-15 and the start of the 15-16 season).

Lose to the Toronto Raptors in Detroit on Sunday (NZT) and the Pistons, who have a league-worst 2-29 record on the season, would achieve the NBA’s unwanted mark – 29 straight losses.

If the Pistons suffer another loss, they would tie one-time NFL side, the Chicago Cardinals, for the worst losing run in North American sports history. The Cardinals, who are now based in Arizona, lost 29 straight games between 1942-45.

Charles Krupa/AP Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham drives to the basket in their loss to the Celtics.

Funnily enough, Detroit actually started the season 2-1 with their last victory coming on October 28 against the Chicago Bulls – more than two months ago.

Detroit certainly had their chances against a Celtics side with the best record in the NBA (24-6).

The Pistons raced out to a 66-47 halftime advantage at Boston’s TD Garden, fuelling belief they could stun the Celtics and end their losing streak.

Boston’s class eventually shone through in the second half, but Detroit still had their opportunities to win the game.

Charles Krupa/AP Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams looks on during their loss to Boston – their 28th straight defeat.

It looked like the Celtics would hang on late in regulation, but Detroit refused to go away.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored with a putback from a three-point miss from Cade Cunningham in the closing seconds to tie it up and send the game to overtime.

Boston outscored Detroit 20-14 in overtime to add to their misery with Derrick White knocking down a big three to give the Celtics a 119-115 lead.

Detroit’s hopes were all but crushed when Kristaps Porzingis threw down a dunk to make it 123-117 with 45 seconds left in overtime.