Tom Vodanovich puts on a show as Manawatū Jets soar past Franklin Bulls in NBL Showdown

Tom Vodanovich led the Manawatū Jets to another victory in the Sal's NBL Showdown at Trusts Arena.

Tall Black Tom Vodanovich is still looking for an Australian NBL hoops gig. Though for how much longer has to be the question.

Vodanovich, a full roster player for the Breakers in last year’s Aussie league, continued his stellar play in the New Zealand Sal’s NBL Showdown at Trusts Arena in west Auckland on Tuesday night as he poured in a competition-best 43 points to pace the Manawatū Jets to a table-topping 99-84 victory over the Franklin Bulls.

Vodanovich beat his own previous high for the six-week Showdown of 38 points as he put on a shooting exhibition in the early Tuesday game. The 2.01m gunner – averaging a useful 21.1 points a game coming in – matched his career-high 10 3-pointers from earlier in the competition as he went 10 of 16 from beyond the arc and 13 of 21 from the floor overall.

The 25-year-old forward completed a standout game with 11 rebounds and 3 assists to show he is in the sort of form that doesn’t just deserve an Aussie NBL contract, but damn well cries out for one.

NBL / Sky Sport Tom Vodanovich shoots season-high 43.

The Jets, with the all-the-way victory, go top of the table with an 8-4 record, while the Bulls drop back to .500 at 6-6 as the competition plays out its final week of regular season play.

Vodanovich told Stuff afterwards he puts his career-best form down to some hard work during lockdown – “Even though it was outdoors on steel hoops, I still got my shots up and it seems to be paying off” – and he hoped his form in the Showdown would lead to an opportunity to back up in the Aussie league.

“I hope people are watching. I feel like I’m playing some of my best basketball at the moment and I definitely want to take it to the next level,” he said.

And Vodanovich said he was enjoying playing the lead scorer role in a very well-balanced Jets side.

“I’m stoked. It’s a great group of guys and everyone is working hard all the way from one through to 12. We're not done yet either. We want to win our last two games and really take some momentum into the playoffs.”

The Jets served notice they are the team to beat in this competition as they eased to victory, leading 55-40 at the half and putting the contest away, 81-58, at the three-quarter mark. They made 17 (of 44) triples for the game, were plus-seven on made buckets from long-range and shot a solid 46 per cent from the floor.

Taane Samuel (16 points on 6-of-10 shooting), Nick Fee (with 12 points in 15 minutes off the pine) and Jayden Bezzant (10 points) provided chief support for Vodanovich, though Hyrum Harris’ line of 9 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists was also a meritorious one.

Dominque Kelman-Poto paced the Bulls with a double-double of 21 points (9/16 FG, 3/9 3PT) and 11 rebounds, while Isaac Davidson added 16 points (8/21 FG) and youngster Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape an impressive 11 off the bench.

NBL / Sky Sport Otago Nuggets beat Huskies to go top of NBL.

In the second game of the night, Brent Matehaere's Otago Nuggets kept pace with the Jets at the top of the standings to canter to a runaway 109-83 victory over a flat Auckland Huskies outfit.

Impressive Nuggets big man Jordan Hunt, another quality performer on the hunt for a pro assignment post-Showdown, produced a standout display to lead the southern side to a win that improves them to 8-4 for the season. The Huskies drop to 6-6.

In an anything-you-can-do showing, the Nuggets matched the Jets in displaying their title credentials with a polished all-round display.

Hunt was on target from inside and out as he compiled a game-high 31 points, knocking down 6 of his 10 triples and 11 of 16 attempts overall. He added 5 rebounds and 4 assists to set the tone for the night.

But he had some help. Local product Josh Aitcheson, the pride of King's High School, added 22 points (7/13 FG, 4/6 3PT), 6 boards and 3 assists, veteran point guard Jarrod Kenny 20 points (7/12 FG, 5/9 3PT) 7 assists and 4 rebounds and Kane Keil a slick 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The normally productive Jordan Ngatai managed just two points, on 1-of-5 shooting, for the Nuggs, but it mattered not a jot as they shot a blistering 57 per cent from deep (20 of 35) and 54 overall.

Point guard Izayah Mariohooho-Le’afa led the Huskies with 17 points and Reuben Fitzgerald and Tohi Smith-Milner added 13 apiece, but they converted just 7 of 26 attempts from deep and could never keep pace with the offensive explosion that came from their opponents.

Manawatū Jets 99 (Tom Vodanovich 43, Taane Samuel 16, Nick Fee 12, Jayden Bezzant 10), Franklin Bulls 84 (Dominique Kelman-Poto 21, Isaac Davidson 16, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape 11, Evewrard Bartlett 11). 1Q: 31-20; HT: 55-40; 3Q: 81-58.

Otago Nuggets 109 (Jordan Hunt 31, Josh Aitcheson 22, Jarrod Kenny 20, Kane Keil 16), Auckland Huskies 83 (Izayah Mariohooho-Le’afa 17, Reuben Fitzgerald 13, Aaron Bailey-Nowell 13). 1Q: 34-23; HT: 59-44; 3Q: 90-62.