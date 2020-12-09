LeBron James says he's looking ahead to having a new team-mate — his son, Bronny

The possibility has been a tantalising one for LeBron James from the moment viral videos of his son's budding basketball talents began landing even before his 10th birthday.

Now, though, the idea is coming into clearer focus for James, who will turn 36 next month, and Bronny. LeBron Raymone James Jr turned 16 last month and his father was thinking about not just his future when he recently signed a two-year, US$85 million (NZ$120.6 million) contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The deal would make James a free agent in three years and, if the NBA were to allow players to again be drafted out of high school, as James was he and Bronny could be team-mates on an NBA team in the 2023-24 season.

READ MORE:

* LeBron James demands justice after his close friend’s sister is murdered

* LeBron James calls for a Lakers-Dodgers parade in LA, with plenty of masks

* Los Angeles Lakers ease past Miami Heat in NBA finals to win first title since 2010



"The best thing about it is the year I'll be a free agent will be the same year my oldest son graduates high school," James told reporters Monday.

"So I'll have some options to see, for me personally, what I want to do [going] forward, being around my family, being around my son more or continue to play this game I love with great health and great spirits. We'll see."

Bronny James, a student at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, is 6ft 2in and LeBron has long been a fixture in the stands, whether as a proud dad or, occasionally, a coach.

"You want to ask me what was the greatest achievement in my life? If I'm on the same court as my son in the NBA," James said in 2018.

"That would be No 1 in my lifetime as an NBA player . . . I've thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier."

While LeBron waits for that moment, another NBA season beckons. On Monday, James admitted that, after playing in 1265 NBA games (plus Olympics), "I don't know how long I'm going to stick around this game."

This season will be especially challenging. The Lakers, who won the 2020 championship on October 11 in a coronavirus-compressed season, have the shortest off-season in sports history, with the Lakers playing their first pre-season game Friday and the season opener on December 22.

James said on Monday that his reaction to learning to the quick turnaround was "Oh, s..t."

On the second day of training camp, he admitted that he was "sore as hell," but added, "mentally, I'm great. I'm healthy. My family is healthy. I'm great mentally, so I'm in a really good place in my life. I'm solid."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images LA Lakers star LeBron James is shocked by the quick turnaround for the NBA season, and admits he is “sore as hell”.

He found a little fresh motivation, though, in months-old comments by Kyrie Irving, who said that, with the Nets, he finally had a clutch team-mate in Kevin Durant.

"Once I got the whole transcript, I was like, 'Damn,'" James told the Road Trippin' podcast, saying that he had read the full scope of the comments before responding.

"I wasn't like, 'Oh, you trippin'. I've hit game-winning shots my whole life.' I was not like that. I was like, 'Damn.' Because . . . I played with Kyrie for three seasons [in Cleveland]. The whole time when I was there, I only wanted to see him be a MVP of our league. I only cared about his success. And it just didn't align. It just didn't align. And we were able to win a championship. That's the craziest thing. We were still able to win a championship, and we could never align. But I only cared about his well-being, both on and off the floor.

"And it kind of hurt me a little bit."

Irving made the comments on Durant's "The Etcs" podcast just as the NBA Finals were beginning. "One thing I've always been comfortable with, I felt like I was the best option on every team I played for down the stretch," Irving said. "This is the first time in my career I've looked down and be like, 'That m..........r can make that shot, too.' And he'll probably do it a lot easier.

Emilee Chinn/Getty-Images Kyrie Irving saying he finally has a clutch team-mate in Kevin Durant has given LeBron James some fresh motivation.

"It's not so much deferring, because in past situations where I didn't take the last shot, I felt guilty. I want this game-winning shot, but also, you want to trust your teammates. Not that I didn't trust my team-mates, but I felt like I was the best option."

James acknowledged Irving's talent while also pointing out how he tried to deflect some of the pressure away from him.

"Anytime the media would ask questions about Kyrie – and we had multiple times when the media wanted to s..t on Kyrie – I was the buffer," James said.

"I was like, 'No, listen, you guys are tripping. This kid is young, he's great, he's going to learn, I'm here to help him learn, and I know what he's going to become.'

"And sometimes, you know, you put yourself out there, and you get hit in the mouth when you're not ready for it."