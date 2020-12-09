Steven Adams jumps five spots in ESPN's top-100 NBA player rankings

Steven Adams brings toughness and leadership to the New Orleans Pelicans for the looming NBA season.

Steven Adams has been rated the NBA’s 70th best player by ESPN ahead of his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The American sports media mega-company has released the first part of its annual ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA ahead of the delayed season start which takes place on December 22 (Dec 23 NZT).

The 27-year-old New Zealander, who was traded in the off-season from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Pelicans, jumps five spots from his 2019-20 ranking of 75.

ESPN said of the Kiwi seven-footer: “After spending his first seven NBA seasons with Oklahoma City, Adams gets a new start in New Orleans. Although Adams is a walking double-double, the secret talent he brings to the Big Easy is a unique blend of toughness and leadership, which should inject the young Pels with increased tenacity as they chase a post-season berth.”

Adams averaged 10.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Thunder in 2019-20 as he helped a new-look roster make a surprising run at the post-season. They were eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Houston Rockets.

He was then traded to the Pelicans with a year remaining on his OKC contract as part of the deal that sent New Orleans star Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Kiwi immediately signed a US$35 million two-year extension with his new club.

Adams outranks leading centres Marc Gasol (LA Lakers, 96). LaMarcus Aldridge (SA Spurs, 95), Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets, 94), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks, 86), Montrezl Harrell (Lakers, 76) and Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers, 74) in the ESPN list.

ESPN has released only Nos 51-100 thus far, with the top 50 to follow.

Centres ranking ahead of the Kiwi in the second 50 are Serge Ibaka (LA Clippers, 66), Christian Wood (Houston Rockets, 55), Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trailblazers, 53) and Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns, 52).

Aussie Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) came in at No 89, while two of Adams’ Pelicans team-mates, Eric Bledsoe (67) and Lonzo Ball (54), were also included in the second half of the top-100.

It is the 10th season that ESPN has compiled a top-100 player ranking for the NBA.