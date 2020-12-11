Breakers coach Dan Shamir backs experienced group to shake off relocation issues

Tom Abercrombie's family will be in Melbourne as the Breakers look to make players as comfortable as possible.

It may sound incongruous given what they’re about to step into, but Breakers coach Dan Shamir feels a comforting sense of assurance about the group he will assemble in Australia on Sunday to pursue an NBL championship like no other.

In many ways the Auckland-based Australian NBL club will take a large step outside their comfort zone as they spend what will be at least the first half of the season based in Melbourne and playing all their games on that side of the Tasman.

At this stage the NBL has released only the first five rounds of the draw, but the Breakers, who open the ’21 season at red-hot title favourites Melbourne United on January 15, are committed to playing out their schedule in Australia until such a time as Covid travel restrictions ease to allow them to host home games in Auckland.

The plan – or more the hope – is that they will play the bulk of their home schedule in Auckland over the back part of the season when Australian teams will be free to come and go without having to isolate. In the meantime they will set up base at a Melbourne hotel and use the nearby Sports and Aquatic Centre as their training facility. They will also have to fit in selected “home” games among their mostly road schedule early on (there is one in the first five rounds, likely to be staged in Melbourne).

READ MORE:

* New Zealand Breakers set to stage some 'home' NBL games in Australia

* NZ Breakers confirm December 1 shift to Australia in 'championship or bust' move

* New Zealand Breakers sign their biggest import in club history



Adding to the degree of difficulty factor facing the Breakers is that Shamir will likely have just two and a-half weeks with his full squad to prepare for the season. The New Zealand-based contingent (Corey and Tai Webster, Tom Abercrombie, Finn Delany, Jarrad Weeks and development players Taine Murray and Isaac Davidson) fly out Sunday for Melbourne, and will be joined there by import big man Colton Iverson, backup power forward Dan Trist and Aussie DP Kyrin Galloway who are finishing up border isolation requirements.

The Breakers are also doing what they can to put their players at ease. Abercrombie is being set up in an apartment with his wife and three children which allows him to commit fully. It’s a concession he is deeply grateful for.

However Kiwi centre Rob Loe will remain behind to be with his pregnant wife (baby is due around January 1) and star off-season signing Lamar Patterson won’t join the squad until he finishes his post-season commitments in Puerto Rico where he is currently playing.

Never mind. Shamir will have four weeks in total, and five pre-season games, to get his group as ready as they can be for the first-up matchup against Scotty Hopson and Melbourne on January 15. And there is a quiet sense of assurance emanating from the master Israeli coach that it’s a challenge his players might just take in their stride.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Breakers coach Dan Shamir: ‘Our guys have relocated many times to play basketball ... they’re used to it.’

“It’s going to be tough, like always, but we have a very good team I’m very satisfied with,” Shamir told Stuff. “A lot of coaches say that, but let’s put it this way: there are not a lot of unknowns. Our guys are proven, they are experienced, we have a strong core that knows how we’re playing, knows our coverages, our philosophy and our system.

“Lamar is a guy you can rely on, Colton Iverson knows how to play this kind of system. We have a strong team. I’m not afraid of good signings in other places; I want to compete against good teams. Then under those circumstances, where everybody beats everybody, you just need to be good.

“If we’re going to be as good as we think we can be, we can win a lot of games.”

Shamir bases his confidence on the group he’s had preparing in Auckland for the last several months. In his quintet of Tall Blacks and Weeks he has a core that starts a fair way down the track. And he is sure Paterson and Iverson, with all their experience, will fit in seamlessly.

Shi Tang/Getty Images Tall Blacks guard Tai Webster has fitted in seamlessly with his national team-mates at the Breakers.

“It’s great to have a core like that, and Tai is a huge force for us. He knows these guys, and the last few months we’ve spent together he has become one of us. It feels like he played last season with us. It’s good to have a core that shows the way.

“In terms of culture and how we do things, I have no concerns whatsoever. It took some time for us last year to figure out our way of playing. This group will help us do it again, and we have two other pieces who know how to play this kind of stuff, so it should be a do-able process.”

The Breakers are technically disadvantaged by being permanently on the road, as it were. But even that has an upside, reckons Shamir.

“We’re going to keep it normal. Our guys have relocated many times to play basketball. It happens, and they’re used to it. The great thing is we’re having a season we’ve waited a long time for, we’re all going to be based in the same hotel, but we’re not going to treat it as one big training camp … we’re going to respect everybody’s privacy, and try to keep it as normal as possible.

“We also have a few advantages, if you think about it. We don’t have international travel any more, which is always a big factor for us. We just need to play.”