'He was tremendous': Pelicans coach heaps praise on Steven Adams after opening win

Steven Adams has won plaudits from New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy after beating the Toronto Raptors 113-99 to open the NBA season.

Adams scored 8 points and had 8 rebounds in his 31 minutes of game time at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Wednesday night (Thursday NZT).

At one stage, he pulled a Euro step, in which a player drives past a defender one way and then quickly takes a big lateral step in the other direction, to confound the Raptors defence.

SPARK SPORT Steven Adams fools the Raptors defence with a Euro step.

READ MORE:

* NBA's General Managers vote Steven Adams the 'toughest' nut in their league

* Steven Adams gives new Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy thumbs-up: 'He's a good dude'

* Steven Adams opens up on his new team, new coach: 'You can see where this could go'



MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE/AP Steven Adams (12) scrambles in defence as Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket in their NBA clash.

But it was his defence that drew plaudits from Van Gundy post match.

“He was great defensively, he saved a couple of plays where our rotations were terrible and people were wide open, and he was able to basically defend two guys on his own, he was tremendous at the defensive end of the floor,” Van Gundy said.

When Adams was listed by an interviewer as among the veterans who steadied the ship when the Raptors were leading, after feasting on turnover ball, Van Gundy agreed that was the case.

Chris O'Meara/AP New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) works against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half.

“Probably the most surprising thing is calling a 27-year-old like Steven one of the old guys,” he said.

JJ Redick converted a four-point play with just over a minute remaining and finished with 23 points, and Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points as the Pelicans rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat the Raptors.

Zion Williamson had a big second half for the Pelicans and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe scored 18, as the Pelicans delivered Van Gundy a victory in his New Orleans debut.

Chris O'Meara/AP Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) knocks the ball away from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half.

“I’d say that we fought very hard in a game that was very, very frustrating,” Van Gundy said. “We were turning the ball over, we were in foul trouble, not a lot was going right for us. We hung in there and kept fighting and then made enough plays and enough shots to pull away.”

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 20 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

Because of Canadian restrictions on cross-border travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Raptors are scheduled to play their first 17 “home” games in Tampa. The second half of the NBA’s schedule will be released later.

Lowry hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, and when Siakam made consecutive 3-pointers, the Raptors opened their largest lead of the game at 11 points.

Redick hit a couple 3s late in the second period, but the Pelicans went into the break trailing 57-50.

Chris O'Meara/AP Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) breaks away from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard JJ Redick (4).

Ingram spoke on the importance of Redick to the Pelicans.

“He’s good to have around from a professionalism standpoint, so we like to have him around,” Ingram said. “We love that he can shoot the basketball and when he’s open he needs the basketball.”

Early in the second half, Lonzo Ball and Bledsoe hit 3-pointers in a 9-0 run. Then, Ball and Ingram did all the scoring for the Pelicans on a 10-2 run that finished the third quarter and gave the Pelicans an 88-79 lead. They scored 38 points in the period.

The Pelicans play the Miami Heat in Miami on Friday (Saturday NZT).

- Stuff and AP